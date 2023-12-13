Purdue transfer exits clears path for state's top WR Donovan Hamilton to join 2024 class

It might not be fair to call a player who won the Mr. Football position award at wide receiver “under the radar.” After all, Donovan Hamilton caught 102 passes for 1,841 yards and 21 touchdowns at the highest class of football for the past two-plus seasons.

But the 6-4, 205-pound Hamilton Southeastern senior also had some roadblocks, including an injury in the last game of his junior season that kept him from attending college camps, that may have caused coaches to keep him in the background going into his senior year.

The coaching staff at Purdue was one of those keeping the closest tabs on Hamilton, who dazzled as a senior with 47 receptions for 934 yards and 11 TDs. Then the Boilermakers were hit hard by the transfer portal, including losing its top three receivers — Deion Burks (Oklahoma), TJ Sheffield and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen — after the season.

Hamilton Southeastern Donovan Hamilton (1) on the running play as Hamiliton Southeastern takes on Westfield High School in the IHSAA Class 6A Regional Championship, Nov 10, 2023; Westfield, IN, USA; at Westfield High School.

“They’ve always been talking to me through the summer of my junior year going into my senior year,” Hamilton said of Purdue. “Then they had some stuff happen with the transfer portal and offered me last Wednesday.”

Hamilton took an official visit over the weekend and committed Sunday. Kentucky and Pitt had been among the schools recruiting him the most heavily until they had some staff changes. Indiana also offered Friday, just as he was starting his official visit to Purdue.

“Right when I got there, I felt like I was at home with the coaching staff and some of the players I already knew on the team,” Hamilton said. “I know Jaron Tibbs (receiver from Cathedral) and Dillon Thieneman (freshman from Westfield who was named third team All-American) and some other guys.”

Hamilton, who plans to sign Dec. 20, is in the middle of his senior basketball season and will not be an early enrollee. He will arrive on campus at Purdue in early June. Hamilton is averaging 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists through four games for the 2-2 Royals.

“I feel like a lot of good aspects come from football players playing basketball,” Hamilton said, adding that Tibbs was a football/basketball standout at Cathedral. “I’m able to keep myself in shape for football season because I’ve played basketball my whole life.”

Hamilton also had offers from several Mid-American Conference programs, including Ball State and Toledo, along with Army and Pitt, among others.

Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Donovan Hamilton (1) makes a one-handed catch in the end zone to score during the second half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Zionsville High School, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zionsville High School.

“(Purdue) has a lot of wide receivers leaving in the transfer portal,” Hamilton said. “So there could be a chance to play early because they were limited at the wide receiver spot. The coaches told me there is nothing guaranteed and all spots are open if you earn it.”

Stay close to home is an added bonus for Hamilton, though he was not necessarily limiting himself by geography. But he feels there is good momentum building under coach Ryan Walters, who was 4-8 in his first season after stints as defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois.

Purdue’s 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 29 on the 247Sports composite list. The in-state haul includes Franklin Central cornerback Hudauri Hines, Fort Wayne North Side offensive tackle Jordan King and Brownsburg kicker Spencer Porath. Former Zionsville offensive tackle Joey Tanona is also unretiring from football and transferring in from Notre Dame.

“I definitely think Purdue has a lot going their way and a lot of momentum,” Hamilton said. “There is a lot of young talent coming back and also the 2024 class coming in with some kids who can play early.”

Hamilton said he is moving into recruiter role now. Two of his high school teammates, junior defensive back Mason Alexander and junior offensive tackle Cameron Gorin, are two of the top in-state prospects in the 2025 class and both have offers from Purdue.

“I’m trying to get them to come along and some of the other in-state kids,” Hamilton said. “I think there is a good thing going.”

