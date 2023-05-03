Purdue transfer CB Jordan Buchanan set to visit Colorado over weekend
Led by Travis Hunter and incoming freshman Cormani McClain, Colorado’s cornerback room is already quite impressive, but the Buffs are far from finished adding depth on the outside.
Head coach Deion Sanders recently added a pair of transfers and on Wednesday, Purdue transfer CB Jordan Buchanan announced via Twitter that he plans on visiting Colorado over the weekend.
Buchanan is a former three-star recruit from the class of 2022 who took a redshirt last fall as a freshman. During his senior season at North Gwinnett High School in Georgia, he had four interceptions and 13 pass breakups.
The Buffs currently have six scholarship CBs on their roster.
Exited to be visiting the university of Colorado this weekend‼️ #GoBuffs @247sports@On3sports pic.twitter.com/bIozrqmT9s
— Jordan Buchanan (@J_buchanan4) May 3, 2023
