'Purdue sucks, so does Michigan and Ohio State': Watch Curt Cignetti take aim at rivals

BLOOMINGTON — One of Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti's first official acts on the job was taking aim at his rivals.

"Purdue sucks, so does Michigan and Ohio State," Cignetti said after being introduced at Assembly Hall during the first half of the men's basketball team's game against Maryland.

“Purdue sucks…so does Michigan and Ohio State” …Curt Cignetti has arrived in the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/4Edzp3z5Zo — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 2, 2023

Cignetti, who was introduced as the football program's 30th head coach earlier in the day, told an excited crowd he "doesn't take a back seat to anybody."

The former James Madison coach went 52-9 in five seasons with the program and was the Sun Belt coach of the year in 2023 as the team transitioned to the FBS. He's never had a losing record in 13 seasons as coach.

