Purdue student dies from brain cancer after captivating nation during team's Final Four run

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jonathan Avalos, a 22-year-old Purdue basketball fan who captivated the nation and world with his openness as he faced death amid a terminal brain cancer diagnosis during the team's run in the NCAA tournament, died Sunday at his Indianapolis home.

Avalos was battling glioblastoma, the most deadly form of brain cancer, which struck him the fall of his freshman year in West Lafayette. Yet, throughout his journey, he posted uplifting videos to social media in hopes of inspiring others facing similar health battles and life struggles.

He was featured last month by IndyStar in hospice care at IU Health Methodist as Purdue basketball made its NCAA tournament run to the Final Four. His team of nurses were so struck by Avalos and his perseverance as he faced terminal cancer, they planned a Final Four party inside a hospital room complete with his favorite meal of steak and crab legs.

"He is a beautiful soul," Mary Anne Ehrgott, one of Jonathan's nurses on B5 Comfort Care, the hospice unit on the fifth floor at Methodist, said just before the party began. "He really is."

"He was always so goofy, always knew how to make someone smile and laugh," Alexa Gomez, who had known Jonathan since elementary school said that night. "And even if he was funny, he was still gentle. Any time I had a conversation with him I knew I was going to leave with a smile."

After IndyStar's story ran last month, people from all over the world reached out to support Avalos. IndyStar received messages from Germany, Australia and Japan. One reader suggested Avalos be given an honorary Purdue degree.

Another reader, Joshua Green, wanted to offer Avalos his first job in his major of video game design.

"I read your heartbreaking article today on Jonathan. It hit my heart and I saw he was studying video game design. I know there is not much time, but I help run a video game company in Los Angeles and I’d love to give him his first video game job at Survios," Green wrote. "I know it’s not much and he can do very little, but to hopefully put a smile on his face and let him know we are thinking of him."

Avalos died this weekend with a signed job contract from Survios.

Jonathan Avalos, right, talks to his mother, Maria Avalos, while watching the Purdue Boilermakers play NC State in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four game on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in the B5 Comfort Care unit at the IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Jonathan Avalos is a 22-year-old Purdue student with glioblastoma, an incurable type of primary brain cancer. St. Elmo Steak House catered Jonathan’s favorite meal: steak and crab legs.

When Avalos came home from Methodist on hospice, the love didn't stop. Country singing legend George Strait mailed Avalos an autographed album cover after reading in IndyStar that his favorite song was "Here for a Good Time."

When Jonthan was a little boy, Maria would ask him what he wanted to be when he grew up. He always answered the same way. "I just want to be fun. Be a happy boy. Always." So that was his favorite song.

As he faced death, the lyrics to that song had a much deeper meaning. "Every day I wake up knowing it could be my last … I ain't here for a long time ... I'm here for a good time."

Jonathan never wanted his story to be a secret. He didn't want his journey with cancer or his death to be forgotten.

That's why while he was still living, he wanted to tell the world that dying is OK, that end-of-life discussions should not be taboo. That is why he told his mother that one day he wanted to write a book about his cancer journey. He recorded as much as he could on his iPad and posted videos to Instagram.

"I'm going to tell my story so people can see reality," Jonathan told Maria. "You know what? If I'm going, I'm going.'"

Jonathan Avalos died May 26, 2024, after capturing a nation with his positivity as he battled glioblastoma.

Services for Avalos are pending.

Follow IndyStar sports reporter Dana Benbow on X: @DanaBenbow. Reach her via email: dbenbow@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue student who captivated nation during team's Final Four run dies