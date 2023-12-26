Purdue still No. 1, while Florida Atlantic rises in USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Purdue guard Lance Jones (55) reacts to one of his teammates scoring during the second half against Jacksonville at Mackey Arena.

The holiday week in men’s college basketball was fairly quiet, but a few significant results produced some changes in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll, including a big move by one of last year’s surprise Final Four participants.

Purdue retains the top spot for another week. The Boilermakers received 24 of 32 No. 1 votes to stay ahead of an unchanged top five. Kansas remains at No. 2, picking up a single first-place nod, and Houston stays at No. 3, just nine points behind the Jayhawks, despite being at No. 1 on seven ballots.

Arizona, the former No. 1 team, holds steady at No. 4, though the Wildcats fell in a double-overtime thriller to Florida Atlantic. The voters didn’t punish Arizona but rewarded the Owls with a big jump from No. 12 to No. 6, their highest position since ending last season at No. 5 following their run to the national semifinals.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's college basketball poll

Defending champ Connecticut holds at No. 5, and Marquette slips a couple of positions to No. 8 behind Tennessee. Illinois climbs two spots to No. 9, and Kentucky rounds out the top 10.

The lone newcomer to the poll is Providence, making its season debut at No. 25. Virginia drops out.

