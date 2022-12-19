Purdue still No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll, while Virginia, Alabama fall from top five

Purdue will rule the roost in men’s basketball for at least another week.

The Boilermakers retain the top spot in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. In fact, Purdue actually strengthens its grip on the top spot with 24 of 32 No. 1 votes. Connecticut moves up to No. 2, claiming seven firsts. Houston is back up to No. 3 after a huge win at then-No. 2 Virginia. Kansas checks in at No. 4 this week with a single first-place nod. Arizona moves back into the top five as the Cavaliers slip to sixth.

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates with guard Ethan Morton (25) after defeating Davidson at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Texas and Arkansas hold down the No. 7 and 8 positions, respectively, and UCLA vaults five spots to No. 9 after taking down Kentucky. Alabama falls from the No. 5 spot to 10th after a loss to No. 12 Gonzaga.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Mississippi State and Wisconsin both moved up five positions to No. 15 and No. 18, respectively. Maryland and Auburn each fells six places and are 23rd and 24th.

No. 25 Marquette is the lone new entry into the Top 25 this week. Ohio State falls out after an overtime loss to North Carolina.

