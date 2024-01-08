Purdue still No. 1, Houston up to No. 2 in USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) boxes out Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during their game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Conference play is in full swing in men’s college basketball, and those results are sure to produce plenty of fluctuation in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll the rest of the way.

The changes didn’t reach the top this week, however, as Purdue retains the No. 1 position. The Boilermakers handled their top-10 showdown with Illinois this week and retain 21 of 32 first-place votes to stay on top of the rankings.

Houston, one of the few remaining teams still unscathed, nudges ahead of new Big 12 rival Kansas for the No. 2 spot. The Cougars claim 10 first-place nods this week, with the Jayhawks holding on to the last one.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball coaches poll

The next three teams remain unchanged as Connecticut, Tennessee and Kentucky hold their positions. North Carolina moves up two slots to No. 7, and No. 8 Arizona and No. 9 Oklahoma also make two-spot gains. Illinois slips two places but remains in the top 10, while Marquette tumbles five places to No. 12 behind No. 11 Duke.

No. 15 Wisconsin, up six places, and No. 16 Auburn, gaining eight, are the week’s big movers. San Diego State and Creighton rejoin the poll at 19 and 20, respectively. Also moving in this week is Utah State, debuting in a tie at No. 23 with Mississippi.

James Madison, Texas and Providence are the dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches Poll: Purdue leads Houston in men's basketball rankings