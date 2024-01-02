Purdue still No. 1, but Arizona, Florida Atlantic tumble in USA TODAY men's basketball poll

Purdue guard Lance Jones (55) reacts to one of his teammates scoring during the second half against Jacksonville at Mackey Arena.

The first USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll of 2024 looks a lot like the final poll of 2023. There are, however, a few slight changes near the top.

Purdue retains the No. 1 ranking for a third consecutive week. The Boilermakers were picked first on 23 of 32 ballots. Unbeaten Houston picked up eight firsts and closed the gap on Kansas, but the Jayhawks retain the No. 2 ranking by a single poll point with one first-place nod. moves into a tie for the No. 2 ranking with Kansas, with the Jayhawks claiming the last No. 1 nod. Connecticut moves up a spot to No. 4 and Tennessee jumps two places to No. 5.

Kentucky is the week’s biggest mover, vaulting four spot to No. 6 ahead of Marquette and Illinois, and North Carolina climbs to No. 9.

On negative side, Arizona takes a six-position drop to No. 10 after a loss at Stanford. Just a week after making a big move, Florida Atlantic plunges 11 places to No. 17 following a defeat to a sub-.500 Florida Gulf Coast squad.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Gonzaga barely holds on at No. 25 but takes a nine-position hit after a loss to San Diego State.

Auburn rejoins the poll at No. 24 as a slumping Creighton falls out.

