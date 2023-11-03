What Purdue is saying about Michigan

This weekend’s matchup between the Boilermakers and Wolverines has a lot of heat behind it. Not only is Michigan facing increased pressure from the media and other Big Ten coaches over its alleged cheating scandal, but it is coming off a bye week with antsy feet.

Purdue, on the other hand, likely has a bone to pick with the Wolverines. Michigan took the Boilermakers to town last year in the Big Ten Championship game, ending their upset bid at a title. Purdue is in the midst of a struggling season, and surely remembers how its last chance at glory ended.

Take a look at what Purdue’s staff and players are saying heading in the game.

Ryan Walters, head coach

Photo: Isaiah Hole

On cracking the Michigan defense: “If you’ve got an answer on how to crack in, let me know. There’s been a lot of people struggling this year. What I think is unique about Michigan in its entirety as a program is, you know, yes they have really players, but they also have a really good scheme on offense, defense, and special teams. They pose problems and try to take away what you’re good at, and they’ve got really good players who are able to do so. When they are out of position, albeit a few times, they’ve got guys that can make up for it and overcome some of the schematic errors or mental errors throughout the course of a play. That’s what makes Michigan special right now, and I’m excited to gameplan for it and go compete against them in a great environment.”

On the cheating allegations: “How will it impact them? I’m not sure. My focus is on us and our team. You know, obviously, we’re very aware of what allegations are out there and we’ll plan accordingly.”

On J.J. McCarthy: “You can definitely tell his improvement from last year to this year. Obviously, we played against them when I was a coordinator at Illinois. Very talented, can make every throw, can get you out of trouble with his legs on the ground. Where I think he’s grown this season is, you know, last year he had some questionable decisions at times and tried to make hero plays at times that kinda got them into trouble offensively. You don’t see him making those mistakes this season. He looks like he’s more seasoned, looks like he’s more mature, and has a really good understanding of not only what they’re trying to get done schematically but what the situation they’re in on the field and what’s the down and distance, what area of the field they’re in. He doesn’t make mistakes. He’s playing the way he’s playing because of his talent and his progression.

Jayden Dixon-Veal, WR

Alex Martin-Journal-Courier

On playing Michigan in The Big House: “It’s going to be pretty exciting. We prepare for those moments in practice, so we can make something happen and shock the world.”

On the mentality heading into the game: “Not too many people believe in us, but we believe in us. It’s time to prove the doubters wrong and prove ourselves right.”

Daniel Johnson, offensive tackle

Photo: Isaiah Hole

On being the underdog: “Everyone knows where we’re at and we’re just trying to hunt for heads. We’re trying to get a win, doesn’t matter who it is. We’ve just got to go out there and compete and win.”

On Michigan’s defensive line: “Every week is a challenge. It’s just picking them apart, being ready. Having every picture possible of the defense, going out and working as one in the front line and everything will figure itself out.”

Kevin Kane, defensive coordinator

Alex Martin-Journal-Courier

On Michigan’s offense: “Over the last three to four games they’ve started to click. I think the quarterback has got a good grasp of where he wants to go with the ball and his playmakers are making plays. I think they do a good job of designing stuff to get those guys open and get them the ball. The running backs are good running backs and they’re big up front. They’re a big, physical Michigan team and their offense is playing well right now.”

On Michigan being balanced: “Good football teams are able to run the ball, stop the run, and cover kicks. That’s something learned while I was a young coach, and I really believe it. I think coming into this game the guys they really rely on are their running backs. Then after that say ‘All right, where are the tight ends at,’ then ‘Where’s number one’, then you gotta figure out from there. If we can go in there and try to make them one-dimensional and stop the run, we’ll have a chance.”

Playing at Michigan: “It’s one of the great places to go play. We’re gonna walk into a team that’s hungry. I’m sure coach Harbaugh has been telling them, ‘It’s us against the world’ and they’re going to come out swinging, and we have to be able to swing back. We’ve gotta go in there, and we ain’t gonna walk in there scared, we gotta walk in there with confidence, which we will. We’re gonna go out there and rock out, like we always do. Embrace the elements, this is what you gotta do. This is the setting that you’re in, these are all the extracurriculars going on in the outside world. At the end of the day, they’re going to put the ball down and we gotta show up.”

Nic Scourton, linebacker

Alex Martin-Journal-Courier

On what he saw from Michigan: “I see a lot. Great team, great O-line, great quarterback, those guys know how to work together. I’m very confident in our guys playing our kind of defense and just excited to go out there and compete.”

On the gameplan: “We got a new package in this week, so I’m excited to show you guys on Saturday.”

