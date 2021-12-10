Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue on wild buzzer-beater from Ron Harper Jr.

What a shot. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

We could be looking at another season in which the No. 1 ranking is tantamount to a curse.

Days after moving to No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program history, Purdue fell 70-68 on the road to unranked Rutgers thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from senior Ron Harper Jr.

The finish was pure, unfiltered college basketball chaos:

🚨 RON HARPER AT THE BUZZER!!!!!!!! 🚨



RUTGERS WINS!!!!!!!!!@RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/IGkUjFpUzO — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 10, 2021

Purdue appeared to have avoided the upset when, down 67-66 in the final seconds, forward Trevion Williams made a contested shot to take the lead with 3.4 seconds remaining. Rutgers had no timeouts and 94 feet to travel, but then Harper got the ball, ran half the length of the court and threw up an awkward prayer.

It was answered. Cue the court storm.

The shot capped off a career night for Harper, who finished with a season-high 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds. Williams led Purdue with 21 points off the bench.

Baylor in line for No. 1 after Purdue loss

Purdue becomes the third No. 1-ranked team to fall in five weeks of the AP Poll this season. Gonzaga started the season on top, but lost the status to Duke in a thriller. Duke held onto the rank for all of a week before having to give it up due to a loss to unranked Ohio State, leaving it for Purdue to gain.

Now, it appears No. 2 Baylor, the only remaining undefeated team in the top 10, is in line to take over the spot. That is, if they can handle a matchup with No. 6 Villanova on Sunday.