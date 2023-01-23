Purdue returns to No. 1, Kansas State surges in USA TODAY Sports men's college basketball poll

Sunday’s stunning upset of No. 1 Houston by unheralded Temple capped a wild week in men’s college basketball as three top-five teams tasted defeat at least once. As one might expect, the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll looks a lot different this week.

Returning to the top spot for a second stint this season is Purdue. The Boilermakers survived a couple of close Big Ten contests and picked up 24 of 32 first-place votes. The other eight top nods went to Alabama. The red-hot Crimson Tide move up to No. 2, its highest ranking ever in the coaches poll. Houston slips to No.3, followed by Tennessee making a five-place jump to No. 4.

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) looks to drive against New Orleans forward Tyson Jackson (5) during the second half at Mackey Arena.

The big mover of the week, however, is Kansas State. The Wildcats, now alone atop the Big 12 standings thanks in part to a midweek takedown of Kansas, vaults all the way from 15th into the top five. It is K-State’s highest position since the poll of Nov. 15, 2010.

Virginia climbs four positions to No. 6. UCLA falls a couple spots to No. 7 after a weekend loss at Arizona, which moves up to No. 8. Kansas drops from second to No. 9 after losing twice during the week. Texas and TCU claim the No. 10 and 11 positions, respectively, and No. 13 Iowa State and No. 17 Baylor give the Big 12 six ranked squads in all.

Florida Atlantic joins at No. 24, the first appearance in the coaches poll for the Owls. Duke returns at No. 25 after a win against No. 19 Miami over the weekend.

Illinois and Arkansas are the week’s dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Purdue now No. 1, Kansas State rises in men's college basketball poll