Purdue receiver Rondale Moore opts out

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore announced Thursday he is opting out of the 2020 college football season.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Moore said on social media. “This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community.”

Moore said he is on track to graduate in December, completing his degree in 2 1/2 years.

He played only four games last season because of injuries but won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player as a freshman in 2018. Moore caught 113 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, rushed for 212 yards and two scores and had 744 return yards.

University of Miami pass rusher Greg Rousseau announced his decision to opt out earlier Thursday, following Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, University of Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

