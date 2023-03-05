Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell details Chiefs DE George Karlaftis’ work ethic

The underdog story has many forms, especially in the NFL. The annual scouting combine allows players to price their value and raise their stock beyond their highlight reels.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell was a walk-on to the team back in 2017, fighting for a roster spot and showing patience for years. After all of that hard work and dedication, O’Connell got his chance, earning two consecutive Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2022. At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, he’ll have another opportunity to prove himself.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with O’Connell on Saturday, who praised his former teammate George Karlaftis after his rookie year in Kansas City.

“Yeah, I love George (Karlaftis),” said O’Connell. “A great friend and just a great guy, a super hard worker. He was a professional about his craft in college and so super proud. He got the opportunity and made the most of it. And he’s one for one — one Super Bowl, one win. So, I expect a lot more from him. I hope to talk to him soon. It’s been a while.”

#Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell says he is happy for former teammate George Karlaftis’ success and discussed training with him last summer#NFLCombine | @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/iaUzWC3Evr — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) March 3, 2023

O’Connell opened up about the trainer he introduced Karlaftis to last off-season, a connection that would prove pivotal in 2022. O’Connell introduced the Chiefs’ defensive end to APEC’s Bobby Stroupe, who is best known for working as Patrick Mahomes’ personal trainer.

“Last offseason, yeah,” said O’Connell. “I was training with (Bobby Stroupe), and he trains guys in Kansas City. So, I got (George Karlaftis) in touch with him.”

Stroupe helped train Karlaftis ahead of the 2022 NFL season, providing the same type of specialized and unique training as he does for Mahomes. Asked about his own intangibles, it’s easy to understand why O’Connell even thought to get Karlaftis and Stroupe together.

“I think my journey kind of speaks to that,” said O’Connell. “I love being in a locker room with the guys. I care more about my teammates than just football, so I want to make sure they know I care about how they’re doing. . . I think I bring being a great locker room guy and being a great leader. I’m going to lead by example even if I’m not the starter.”

The Chiefs are set at quarterback with Mahomes, but there is an opportunity for a backup role following Chad Henne’s retirement. O’Connell’s performance at the combine, both on the field and in the meeting rooms, could be exactly what puts him on the Chiefs’ radar.

