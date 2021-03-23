Purdue’s pro day offers up two 2021 NFL draft prospects for the Browns to consider

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Most of the NFL scouting eyes are in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s pro day, but those who paid attention to what’s going on in West Lafayette, Indiana, got a treat as an appetizer on Tuesday. The Purdue Boilermakers held their pro day, and two prospects solidified their status as worthy of consideration for the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL draft.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Derrick Barnes both added fuel to their respective draft fires with impressive performances.

Moore fits the definition of a “pocket rocket”. He measured in at just 5-foot-7, but Moore proved the dynamic athleticism and swole physique he showed on the field at Purdue were no fluke. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash and elevated for a 42.5-inch vertical jump, among his prodigious athletic feats on Tuesday.

Moore projects best as a slot receiver who can also line up in the backfield. At his height, it’s tough to see him being in play for the Browns in the first round, but if he’s still there amidst a crowded WR class in the second round, Moore needs to be in consideration for GM Andrew Berry and the Browns.

Barnes is a middle-round talent at linebacker but he’s the type of LB the Browns need:

He proved at Senior Bowl practices he has the instincts and range to handle coverage duties in the NFL. Barnes would make a solid pick for Cleveland with one of its two third-round picks.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Watch: Purdue WR Rondale Moore blazes an unofficial 4.29 40 at his pro day

    Matching the 40 time of Tyreek Hill at his 2016 pro day, Purdue's Rondale Moore gave NFL teams a lot to think about with an unofficial 4.29.

  • Anthony Walker: ‘I want to win and that is why Cleveland is the place I chose’ in free agency

    Walker averaged over 100 tackles per season as a 3-year starter for the Colts

  • Corey Davis coming in with understanding that Sam Darnold is the guy

    Wide receiver Corey Davis doesn’t know what the Jets are going to do with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, but that didn’t impact his decision about signing with the team as a free agent. Davis agreed to a three-year deal with the Jets last week amid uncertainty about whether Sam Darnold or [more]

  • Senators press Biden on gas-powered vehicles

    California’s two U.S. senators are pressing President Joe Biden to set a deadline to end sales of gas-fueled passenger cars and trucks. Democratic Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to the president Monday urging him in their words, “to follow California’s lead.” California climbed into the driver’s seat on this issue back in September, when Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing the state’s air resources agency to require all new vehicles sold to be zero-emission by 2035. Biden is a big proponent of clean energy and has vowed to boost electric vehicles and charging stations. But his campaign last year declined to endorse a specific date to end sales of gas-powered vehicles. The senators also say he should use the compromise deal the state struck with automakers that falls between the levels set by Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Trump rolled back fuel economy standards to 1.5% yearly boosts in fuel efficiency from the 5% level set under the Obama administration. Biden has ordered agencies to revisit fuel efficiency standards by July. Meanwhile, Automakers are setting their own finish lines. GM aims to end gas passenger car and truck sales by 2035. Volvo’s car line-up is set to be fully electric by 2030, and Ford’s European lineup fully electric also by 2030. The White House and the trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation declined to comment.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike flashes fascinating upside

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 draft prospects in 2021 with No. 44 on our board, the Huskies' disruptive interior rusher.

  • NBA trade rumors: Sixers, Lakers and Clippers have expressed interest in George Hill

    The Sixers are reportedly one of the teams who have expressed interest in Thunder point guard George Hill. By Noah Levick

  • Ford (F) Boosts Productivity of Commercial Vehicles With FORDLiive

    The launch of FORDLiive is Ford's (F) first step in its long-term pursuit of achieving 100% operating uptime.

  • Jarrett Stidham joins new, returning Patriots receivers for workout

    Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham got his first work in with a couple of the team’s new offensive additions. Stidham posted a video and photos to Instagram of a workout in California that included his first chance to throw passes to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry. Both players agreed to contracts with [more]

  • Hunter Henry explains why he was surprised to land with the Patriots

    Hunter Henry didn't expect to join the Patriots after they signed Jonnu Smith.

  • Kendrick Bourne says Patriots are ‘going to turn it around in one year’

    "They’re going to win again. That was just a one-year thing."

  • Typical backup QB, atypical situation: Ryan Finley joins a Texans team in chaos

    Ryan Finely provides the Houston Texans a series of skills that are of a typical backup QB, but he is entering a strange situation.

  • Could Celtics swap Marcus Smart for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic?

    Jared Weiss joined NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition to explain why Marcus Smart would need to be included to land this package deal from the Hawks.

  • Winners and losers from men's NCAA Tournament second-round games

    Gonzaga, Oregon, Michigan and UCLA move on to the Sweet 16, but Iowa, Oklahoma, Colorado and Ohio are headed home after Monday's second round.

  • Judge allows Antonio Brown accuser to seek documents from Buccaneers, Patriots, Raiders

    Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown continues to face a civil claim of sexual assault and rape. As that case moves toward a trial set for December 2021, the lawyers representing the lawyers representing the plaintiff are looking for evidence to support the claims. As part of the broad and important “discovery” process that unfolds in every [more]

  • Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, state body over Xinjiang

    Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a state security body over human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang, part of coordinated action by some Western countries to put pressure on Beijing. Earlier on Monday, the United States announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including a top security director.

  • 2021 NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 tip-off times, TV, locations

    Razorbacks celebrate their No. 3 seed from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.

  • Checking in on the Cardinals’ cap situation after a week of free agency

    The Cardinals still have a little bit of cap space. Depending on the site, though, it varies how much they actually have.

  • Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford next for Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    Golden Boy President Eric Gomez discusses says Vergil Ortiz Jr. is ready for high-profile fighters like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford following his dominant win against Maurice Hooker.

  • Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks. The 36-year-old MVP candidate was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, the Athletic reported.