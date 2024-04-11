Purdue Poly students feeding their need for speed

Apr. 11—ANDERSON — Students at Purdue Polytechnic Institute are hoping they will return from West Lafayette with a podium finish in a battery powered cart competition.

David Kilpatrick, senior from Noblesville, is the president of the club that was formed in 2023.

"The carts are powered by lithium-ion batteries," he said. "These batteries were donated to us by EnerDel. They run at about 100 volts and can power the carts for up to 75 laps."

The club will be racing its two carts against teams from around the country.

"We're hoping to come back with a trophy," Kilpatrick said. "Last year was our first year and the university told us to go for it."

There are 10 team members.

"For the race we have two designated drivers and two back-up drivers for the 50-lap race," Kilpatrick said. "It's pretty exciting and we top out at 50 miles per hour."

Zachary Austin, a freshman from Fishers, is a member of the pit crew.

"I heard about the club at the start of the year and got into it," he said. "I'm an engineering technology major and we work on making the carts go as fast as possible.

"We're real excited about the race," Austin said. "The goal is to do really well."

Curt Grams, the faculty advisor for the race team, said the students are excited because they're the only team of mechanical engineers in the electrical engineering race.

"We love racing and want to go fast," he said. "Students were taught how to put all the modules together and wire them. We make the motor mounts, bracketing for the accelerator and master cylinder. We learn to manufacture things."

Grams said last year they had a problem and weren't able to compete as hoped, but the students figured it out after doing some testing.

"The students are excited about it and this is a good program to have," he said. "We're hoping next year to build a gas-powered cart to raise at West Lafayette."

Grams said the hope is to develop a local series for the battery powered carts with other Indiana schools.

Matt Hodges graduated from the program last year and was the driver for the race.

"It was more fun than I expected," he said. "My advice to them is not to get too excited and stay calm."

Noah Syink, a senior from Selma, will be one of the drivers this weekend.

"I have not raced in go carts before," he said. "A lot of dirt track stuff.

"I'm most looking forward to getting behind the wheel and just the thrill of getting behind the wheel," Syink said. "The advice I got was to calm your nerves and go full throttle."

