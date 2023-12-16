Purdue should be No. 1 after knocking off Arizona
Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner analyze Purdue's win over No. 1 Arizona and why they should be the top team in the country when the updated rankings are unveiled.
The rookie sustained the head injury during last week's loss to the Jets.
The Colts overcame multiple injuries for a huge win.
"Big Dom" was involved in an altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers on Dec. 3.
If you're not the Eagles, the tush push might not be for you.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
BJ Hill grabbed his second interception in two weeks on Saturday.
Follow UFC 296, featuring two world title fights and a stacked undercard, right here on Yahoo Sports.
Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship playoff final in May.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
It's time for the Independence Bowl game. Here's how to watch Texas Tech and Cal face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
Rodgers has been eyeing a Dec. 24 return to play against the Commanders.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Brunson is the first player to post 50 points, five 3-pointers, five assists, five rebounds and five steals in a single game.
This is one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season, for a plethora of reasons. Matt Harmon shares some key things to watch.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Ohtani was reportedly taken aback by the late Lakers star's message.