Purdue, Michigan State lead Peacock's 2023-24 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule

Peacock is going to be the home of 34 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season.

The slate of games exclusive to the streaming network begins Monday, Nov. 11 with an all-New Jersey showdown when Rutgers faces 2023 surprise Sweet Sixteen team Princeton in Trenton and ends Wednesday, March 13, 2024, when Peacock hosts its first Big Ten Tournament games with the two first-round matchups.

The set of 22 regular season conference games begins Tuesday, Dec. 5 with a double-header as Indiana visits Michigan and Wisconsin plays at Michigan State. It concludes March 5, 2024, when Purdue heads to Champaign to face off against Illinois. Notable rivalry games airing on Peacock include Purdue at Indiana on Jan. 16, 2024, and Michigan at Michigan State a few weeks later on Jan. 30.

The non-conference schedule features a few visitors that are expected to contend for their conferences and even a national title. On Friday, Nov. 11, Ohio State will play host to Texas A&M and Wisconsin will welcome Tennessee. On Saturday, Dec. 16, Purdue gets a home game against Arizona in a matchup of two of college basketball’s consistently excellent programs in recent years.

The opener between Rutgers and Princeton is the first of two neutral-site games on the docket. The second comes on Nov. 18, when Nebraska and Oregon State meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Two of the 34 games will feature Big Ten teams hosting historically Black colleges and universities: Alabama State at Iowa on Friday, Nov. 10, and Jackson State at Northwestern on Friday, Dec. 29.

Here is the full list of Big Ten men’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):

Princeton @ Rutgers (Trenton, NJ) Monday 11/6/2023 7:00 PM Texas A&M @ Ohio State Friday 11/10/2023 7:00 PM UTSA @ Minnesota Friday 11/10/2023 7:30 PM Alabama State @ Iowa Friday 11/10/2023 8:00 PM Tennessee @ Wisconsin Friday 11/10/2023 9:00 PM Morehead State @ Penn State Friday 11/17/2023 7:00 PM USC Upstate @ Minnesota Saturday 11/18/2023 2:00 PM Oregon State v Nebraska (Sioux Falls) Saturday 11/18/2023 4:00 PM Wisconsin @ Michigan State Tuesday 12/5/2023 7:00 PM Indiana @ Michigan Tuesday 12/5/2023 9:00 PM Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

