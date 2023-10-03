Advertisement

Purdue, Michigan State lead Peacock's 2023-24 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Northwestern

Peacock is going to be the home of 34 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season.

The slate of games exclusive to the streaming network begins Monday, Nov. 11 with an all-New Jersey showdown when Rutgers faces 2023 surprise Sweet Sixteen team Princeton in Trenton and ends Wednesday, March 13, 2024, when Peacock hosts its first Big Ten Tournament games with the two first-round matchups.

The set of 22 regular season conference games begins Tuesday, Dec. 5 with a double-header as Indiana visits Michigan and Wisconsin plays at Michigan State. It concludes March 5, 2024, when Purdue heads to Champaign to face off against Illinois. Notable rivalry games airing on Peacock include Purdue at Indiana on Jan. 16, 2024, and Michigan at Michigan State a few weeks later on Jan. 30.

The non-conference schedule features a few visitors that are expected to contend for their conferences and even a national title. On Friday, Nov. 11, Ohio State will play host to Texas A&M and Wisconsin will welcome Tennessee. On Saturday, Dec. 16, Purdue gets a home game against Arizona in a matchup of two of college basketball’s consistently excellent programs in recent years.

The opener between Rutgers and Princeton is the first of two neutral-site games on the docket. The second comes on Nov. 18, when Nebraska and Oregon State meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Two of the 34 games will feature Big Ten teams hosting historically Black colleges and universities: Alabama State at Iowa on Friday, Nov. 10, and Jackson State at Northwestern on Friday, Dec. 29.

Here is the full list of Big Ten men’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):

Princeton @ Rutgers (Trenton, NJ)

Monday

11/6/2023

7:00 PM

Texas A&M @ Ohio State

Friday

11/10/2023

7:00 PM

UTSA @ Minnesota

Friday

11/10/2023

7:30 PM

Alabama State @ Iowa

Friday

11/10/2023

8:00 PM

Tennessee @ Wisconsin

Friday

11/10/2023

9:00 PM

Morehead State @ Penn State

Friday

11/17/2023

7:00 PM

USC Upstate @ Minnesota

Saturday

11/18/2023

2:00 PM

Oregon State v Nebraska (Sioux Falls)

Saturday

11/18/2023

4:00 PM

Wisconsin @ Michigan State

Tuesday

12/5/2023

7:00 PM

Indiana @ Michigan

Tuesday

12/5/2023

9:00 PM

Arizona @ Purdue

Saturday

12/16/2023

4:30 PM

LeMoyne @ Penn State

Thursday

12/21/2023

7:00 PM

Maine @ Minnesota

Friday

12/29/2023

7:00 PM

Jackson State @ Northwestern

Friday

12/29/2023

8:00 PM

Purdue @ Maryland

Tuesday

1/2/2024

7:00 PM

Penn State @ Michigan State

Thursday

1/4/2024

7:00 PM

Minnesota @ Michigan

Thursday

1/4/2024

9:00 PM

Indiana @ Rutgers

Tuesday

1/9/2024

7:00 PM

Purdue @ Nebraska

Tuesday

1/9/2024

9:00 PM

Purdue @ Indiana

Tuesday

1/16/2024

7:00 PM

Ohio State @ Nebraska

Tuesday

1/23/2024

7:00 PM

Michigan @ Purdue

Tuesday

1/23/2024

9:00 PM

Illinois @ Ohio State

Tuesday

1/30/2024

7:00 PM

Michigan @ Michigan State

Tuesday

1/30/2024

9:00 PM

Indiana @ Ohio State

Tuesday

2/6/2024

7:00 PM

Michigan State @ Minnesota

Tuesday

2/6/2024

9:00 PM

Michigan @ Illinois

Tuesday

2/13/2024

7:00 PM

Ohio State @ Wisconsin

Tuesday

2/13/2024

9:00 PM

Iowa @ Michigan State

Tuesday

2/20/2024

7:00 PM

Maryland @ Wisconsin

Tuesday

2/20/2024

9:00 PM

Wisconsin @ Indiana

Tuesday

2/27/2024

7:00 PM

Purdue @ Illinois

Tuesday

3/5/2024

7:00 PM

Big Ten Tournament

Wednesday

3/13/2024

6:30 PM

Big Ten Tournament

Wednesday

3/13/2024

9:00 PM

