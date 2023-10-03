Purdue, Michigan State lead Peacock's 2023-24 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule
Peacock is going to be the home of 34 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season.
The slate of games exclusive to the streaming network begins Monday, Nov. 11 with an all-New Jersey showdown when Rutgers faces 2023 surprise Sweet Sixteen team Princeton in Trenton and ends Wednesday, March 13, 2024, when Peacock hosts its first Big Ten Tournament games with the two first-round matchups.
The set of 22 regular season conference games begins Tuesday, Dec. 5 with a double-header as Indiana visits Michigan and Wisconsin plays at Michigan State. It concludes March 5, 2024, when Purdue heads to Champaign to face off against Illinois. Notable rivalry games airing on Peacock include Purdue at Indiana on Jan. 16, 2024, and Michigan at Michigan State a few weeks later on Jan. 30.
The non-conference schedule features a few visitors that are expected to contend for their conferences and even a national title. On Friday, Nov. 11, Ohio State will play host to Texas A&M and Wisconsin will welcome Tennessee. On Saturday, Dec. 16, Purdue gets a home game against Arizona in a matchup of two of college basketball’s consistently excellent programs in recent years.
The opener between Rutgers and Princeton is the first of two neutral-site games on the docket. The second comes on Nov. 18, when Nebraska and Oregon State meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Two of the 34 games will feature Big Ten teams hosting historically Black colleges and universities: Alabama State at Iowa on Friday, Nov. 10, and Jackson State at Northwestern on Friday, Dec. 29.
Here is the full list of Big Ten men’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):
Princeton @ Rutgers (Trenton, NJ)
Monday
11/6/2023
7:00 PM
Texas A&M @ Ohio State
Friday
11/10/2023
7:00 PM
UTSA @ Minnesota
Friday
11/10/2023
7:30 PM
Alabama State @ Iowa
Friday
11/10/2023
8:00 PM
Tennessee @ Wisconsin
Friday
11/10/2023
9:00 PM
Morehead State @ Penn State
Friday
11/17/2023
7:00 PM
USC Upstate @ Minnesota
Saturday
11/18/2023
2:00 PM
Oregon State v Nebraska (Sioux Falls)
Saturday
11/18/2023
4:00 PM
Wisconsin @ Michigan State
Tuesday
12/5/2023
7:00 PM
Indiana @ Michigan
Tuesday
12/5/2023
9:00 PM
Arizona @ Purdue
Saturday
12/16/2023
4:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn State
Thursday
12/21/2023
7:00 PM
Maine @ Minnesota
Friday
12/29/2023
7:00 PM
Jackson State @ Northwestern
Friday
12/29/2023
8:00 PM
Purdue @ Maryland
Tuesday
1/2/2024
7:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan State
Thursday
1/4/2024
7:00 PM
Minnesota @ Michigan
Thursday
1/4/2024
9:00 PM
Indiana @ Rutgers
Tuesday
1/9/2024
7:00 PM
Purdue @ Nebraska
Tuesday
1/9/2024
9:00 PM
Purdue @ Indiana
Tuesday
1/16/2024
7:00 PM
Ohio State @ Nebraska
Tuesday
1/23/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan @ Purdue
Tuesday
1/23/2024
9:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio State
Tuesday
1/30/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan State
Tuesday
1/30/2024
9:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio State
Tuesday
2/6/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan State @ Minnesota
Tuesday
2/6/2024
9:00 PM
Michigan @ Illinois
Tuesday
2/13/2024
7:00 PM
Ohio State @ Wisconsin
Tuesday
2/13/2024
9:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan State
Tuesday
2/20/2024
7:00 PM
Maryland @ Wisconsin
Tuesday
2/20/2024
9:00 PM
Wisconsin @ Indiana
Tuesday
2/27/2024
7:00 PM
Purdue @ Illinois
Tuesday
3/5/2024
7:00 PM
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday
3/13/2024
6:30 PM
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday
3/13/2024
9:00 PM
How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock
