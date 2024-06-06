Purdue men's basketball releases Kanon Catchings from his National Letter of Intent

Kanon Catchings will not be part of the Purdue men's basketball program.

According to a news release, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said the incoming freshman has been released from his National Letter of Intent.

"Kanon has asked for his release from his scholarship and we have granted him that request," Painter said. "We wish him luck in his future endeavors."

Catchings played at Brownsburg High School for three years before transferring to Overtime Elite in Atlanta for his senior season.

Three starters are scheduled to return for Purdue, which is coming off an appearance in the national championship game. The Boilermakers will begin summer workouts next week.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kanon Catchings released from National Letter of Intent by Purdue