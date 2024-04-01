Purdue men's basketball receives March Madness welcome home after earning Final Four trip
Here are the best sounds after Purdue men's basketball lands at Lafayette Airport after earning trip to the Final Four.
Can Purdue put to rest some of its NCAA tournament demons?
The Huskies will defend their national championship as the No. 1 overall seed.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Edey and Knecht put on an all-time show with a Final Four berth at stake.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
The Gamecocks have had some close calls in their charge back to the Final Four. But a familiar face has helped them reset when things get dicey.
It's another milestone for Wemby.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
Kim Mulkey wasn't surprised the article published shortly before Saturday's game vs. UCLA.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.