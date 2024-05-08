Purdue men’s golf coach Rob Bradley on hosting NCAA Regional

Read full articlePurdue men’s golf coach Rob Bradley on hosting NCAA RegionalPurdue’s Kampen-Cosler Course will host the NCAA men’s golf regional from May 13-15.3:03Now PlayingPausedView Valhalla Golf Club course: Hole 11, Par 3The 2024 PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club starting May 16, 2024. See the full golf course before it begins.0:16Now PlayingPausedRunion: LSU is ready to break throughLSU women's golf head coach Garrett Runion talks about the Tigers' regional selection for the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships.3:35Now PlayingPausedView Valhalla Golf Club course: Hole 10, Par 5The 2024 PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club starting May 16, 2024. See the full golf course before it begins.0:30Now PlayingPausedView Valhalla Golf Club course: Hole 8, Par 3The 2024 PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club starting May 16, 2024. See the full golf course before it begins.0:14Now PlayingPausedView Valhalla Golf Club course: Hole 4, Par 4The 2024 PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club starting May 16, 2024. See the full golf course before it begins.0:26Now PlayingPausedView Valhalla Golf Club course: Hole 5, Par4The 2024 PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club starting May 16, 2024. See the full golf course before it begins.0:32Now PlayingPausedView Valhalla Golf Club course: Hole 18, Par 5The 2024 PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club starting May 16, 2024. See the full golf course before it begins.0:38Now PlayingPausedVideo: 'It's a lot of fun.' Xavier women's golf wins 5th straight Big East ChampionshipAfter a fifth consecutive conference title, Xavier women's golf was selected to the Las Vegas Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.1:40Now PlayingPausedSpieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron NelsonJordan Spieth joins Golf Today as he competes in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sharing insights on playing in his home state of Texas and his approach to the game after missing the cut for the Masters.4:03Now PlayingPausedJournal & CourierPurdue men’s golf coach Rob Bradley on hosting NCAA RegionalJournal & CourierWed, May 8, 2024, 5:58 PMLink CopiedPurdue’s Kampen-Cosler Course will host the NCAA men’s golf regional from May 13-15.