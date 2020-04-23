Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms commits to BYU over Kentucky, Texas Tech

After more than 25 different programs reached out to try and land him, former Purdue center Matt Haarms has made a decision.

And that decision doesn’t include John Calipari or Chris Beard.

Haarms, the country’s top graduate transfer, will play for BYU next season, he announced on Instagram on Thursday.

“I just felt an absolutely awesome connection with them,” Haarms said, via ESPN. “I came down to those three schools, and at that point I was just looking at everything. I could weigh the pros and cons for hours on end, but I needed to make a decision on where I felt I could be the most successful and where I could be 100 percent mentally committed and where I truly trusted them.”

Haarms, a 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam, averaged 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Boilermakers last year, his third with the team. He started 41 games throughout his career there, though he came off the bench in the second half of last season.

Haarms didn’t get a chance to actually visit any of the schools that had hoped to land him due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though he’s only driven through Utah before, he said the decision was a simple one.

“I'm an older guy, 23 years old. It wasn't where I'm spending the next four years,” Haarms said, via ESPN. “It's not even a one-year deal. It's eight months. At this point in my career, I'm not worried about facilities and locker rooms and how many Nike shoes I'm getting. That stopped being important for me.”

More than 25 different programs had hoped to land Haarms, including Texas Tech and Kentucky. In the end, though, it was BYU coach Mark Pope who won him over after just one year of leading the Cougars.

Welcome to the Family Matt!! pic.twitter.com/J3ng3Z9wkJ — BYU Basketball (@BYUbasketball) April 23, 2020

They finished with a 24-8 record last year and were ranked No. 18 in the final Associated Press poll when the season was shut down due to the coronavirus. Though Pope’s team will be down three starters next season, Haarms should fill a much-needed gap in the frontcourt.

“Look at Coach [Mark] Pope and his staff. In the one year they've been there, they've done so many impressive things at BYU,” Haarms said, via ESPN. “They're going to be in the conversation for one of the best staffs in the country. I'm in the best position to be successful. Coach Pope is an absolutely awesome guy. Other programs had more traditional success, but I can go there and be a part — a big part — of a team that wins.”

