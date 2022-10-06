Purdue at Maryland odds, picks and predictions

The Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1) in a key conference game Saturday at noon ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Purdue vs. Maryland odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Maryland comes into this game after beating Michigan State 27-13. It was a nice bounce back 1 week after taking its only loss of the season to Michigan 34-27 in a game which was much closer than expected.

After a Week 1 loss to Penn State 35-31, the Boilermakers have fought back to a 3-2 record after beating favored Minnesota last week 20-10. While QB Aidan O’Connell was limited due to injury, he still found his connection with WR Charlie Jones. This is going to be another tough road test as they head into Maryland in hopes of pulling off another upset.

Purdue at Maryland odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 2:42 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Purdue +133 (bet $100 to win $113) | Maryland -165 (bet $165 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Purdue +3.5 (-125) | Maryland -3.5 (+100)

Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Purdue at Maryland picks and predictions

Prediction

Maryland 30, Purdue 24

BET MARYLAND (-165).

This is the rare college game with a line close enough to play. This is too much. But I like the Terrapins at home against the Boilermakers to get it done. So, if you want to make a play on a moneyline, or add it to a parlay, this is a good one to use.

BET MARYLAND -3.5 (+100).

The offense of the Terrapins is exceptionally good. They were able to put up 27 points on a stellar Michigan defense and Purdue does not have the horses Michigan does.

Playing at home QB Taulia Tagovailoa will move the ball down field and the defense, although not great, will make enough plays on Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell for Maryland to cover this line.

MARYLAND -3.5 (+100) is my FAVORITE PLAY in this game.

LEAN OVER 58.5 (-115).

Both teams will score and the defenses, which can be stingy at times, will not be stingy enough to stop this game from going over.

