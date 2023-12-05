Purdue locks down on defense, shuts down Big Ten's top scoring offense in bounce-back win

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue needed to bounce back in a big way.

The top team in the nation last week heading into Big Ten play on the road against unranked Northwestern, the Boilermakers were upset in a 92-88 overtime loss Friday.

One of their biggest takeaways from the tape? Purdue’s defense was severely lacking.

“We needed to focus more on our defense and scouting report,” sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer said of watching the Northwestern game film. “We had a few mishaps that ended up going a long way with guys either getting to their sweet spots or guys coming off screens that we weren’t supposed to let happen.”

Purdue vs. Iowa player ratings: Lance Jones heats up, Zach Edey almost perfect

Three days later, after dropping to No. 4 in the rankings, coach Matt Painter didn’t want history to repeat itself. After Purdue went into halftime leading Iowa, 45-24, Monday at Mackey Arena, Painter spent halftime focused on one thing: Don’t get lackadaisical on defense to start the second half.

“I thought the two times we struggled the most this year was when we had a lead against Marquette, a lead against Northwestern at halftime,” Painter said, “then the first 5,6,7 minutes of the second half of both of those games, we were poor defensively … we didn’t have a purpose. Tonight, we had more of a purpose.”

More: Purdue basketball bounces back with dominant win over Iowa

It was easier said than done against one of the top scoring offenses in the conference — Iowa came into the contest averaging 90.7 points per game, compared to Purdue’s 84.6.

But the Boilermakers successfully locked down the Hawkeyes’ attempts to stage a comeback in the second half, in the comprehensive 87-68 win. Monday night was also Iowa's second-lowest scoring output of the season.

“I think from a defensive standpoint, we played two really good halves,” senior guard Ethan Morton said. “We did a good job of not getting chaotic in the second half when they tried to turn it up a little bit at the start.”

More: Purdue basketball vs. Iowa player ratings: Lance Jones heats up, Zach Edey almost perfect

Purdue’s defensive ability on Monday night is proof the Boilermakers can be formidable defensively when they want to.

But that’s the key, Painter said. His players need to buy into the fundamentals.

“You have to have two-way players,” Painter said. “Maybe one end is more of your strong suit, but you still gotta be able to do fundamental things on the defensive end. You have to be in the right place. If you start wrong, you normally finish wrong. You gotta be in the right place at the right time, and you got to be able to anticipate, and the more you play in games and the more experience you have, your knowledge will just continue to grow."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball: Boilermakers defense leads to blowout win over Iowa