Purdue LB Jalen Graham proud of former teammate Chiefs DE George Karlaftis

The top football prospects are getting their chance to show what they are made of to potential teams. The annual NFL scouting combine has taken over Indianapolis, with players attempting to increase their value with a hopefully impressive performance this weekend.

Purdue University linebacker Jalen Graham is one of the 300-plus hopefuls showcasing his raw talent this week. Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with Graham about his reaction to former teammate George Karlaftis playing in Super Bowl LVII and the mission to garner more respect for Purdue football.

“Great, and I was rooting for the Chiefs to win,” said Graham. “So it was just great to see him out there to compete and actually make an impact on the game.”

Graham smiled proudly while discussing his thoughts on Karlaftis winning a Super Bowl title in his rookie season. He said that he reached out to congratulate him after the game.

“Just DM (Direct Message),” said Graham. “Just let him know congratulations, everybody (is) proud of him. He knows. So, (I’m) just proud he did a good job.”

The support for Karlaftis is only part of the mission to uplift Purdue football, according to Graham. He would go on to share his passion for the program while addressing everyone around his podium.

#Purdue LB Jalen Graham is happy for his former teammate @TheGK3 (George Karlaftis) and was rooting for the #Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII #NFLCombine | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/cua586Xorz — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) March 1, 2023

“Going all the way back to high school as part of the mindset of my classes coming in and wanting to kind of change things and narrative about Purdue football and that we are able to compete at a high level,” Graham explained. “I think by the end of my time; we’re just getting to the Big 10 championship. I think we were able to at least change it a little bit. And we got, I think, four other of my teammates here as well. So it’s just exciting to see all of us get a chance to compete.”

Graham played in nine games last year for the Boilermakers, finishing the year with 52 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, five passes defended and an interception. He served as a leader on the defense in his final season at Purdue and looks to carry that over into the NFL.

