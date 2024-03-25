Purdue knows full well winning in March Madness is hard. Boilers are making it look easy.

INDIANAPOLIS − There's still nearly 10 minutes left in a second-round NCAA tournament game that Purdue has left little doubt in as to who is the better team.

The Boilermakers lead Utah State by 31 points at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and people are already looking ahead to Friday's Sweet 16 matchup with Gonzaga.

Not Purdue, though.

The Boilermakers are too busy proving to the remaining naysayers they're as good as any team in the NCAA tournament.

Camden Heide is ripping a rebound away and tossing the ball ahead for what becomes a Mason Gillis 3-pointer.

Purdue by 34.

"That's what we kept telling each other before the game and during the game, just to play how we're supposed to play and not worry about the score," Gillis said.

The ghosts are gone. Purdue has been building for this moment, and the Boilers are ready.

TKR stuck with Purdue. Says he's 'lucky to find a role.' He found his scoring vs Utah State.

Mason Falslev misses on Utah State's next possession and the rebound goes long.

Lance Jones darts into the open area, scoops up the loose ball and Fletcher Loyer ends up sinking a midrange jumper.

Purdue by 36.

Javon Jackson is bringing the ball up on the ensuing possession and Jones is in his face, timing Jackson's every dribble, then strips it away and gets fouled from behind attempting a fastbreak dunk. Jones makes both free throws.

Boilermakers up 38.

With flight times likely already being checked and hotel rooms in Detroit starting to get booked, the game is not over and Purdue is still playing harder than an opponent that was supposed to be a worthy adversary.

Purdue Boilermakers celebrate after scoring, Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Utah State Aggies 106-67.

"We know how ready we have to be," Loyer said. "Utah State was a good team, but we know deep down, we're better."

The Boilermakers looked like the No. 1 seed Friday against Grambling. And looked even more like it Sunday against Utah State, by the way a team that was 28-6 while playing in one of the best conferences in college basketball.

With Braden Smith saddled on the bench with two fouls, Utah State had its opening. Instead, Purdue's defense raised to another level, forcing 12 straight missed shots, and the Boilers finished the first half on a 24-9 run.

Heide dunks. Colvin 3s. They give Purdue a spark, make deep Boilers even deeper.

"If it's not my night, Zach's night, whoever's night, there's other guys out there that are able to produce and score for us," Smith said.

At halftime, Purdue led by 16. Head coach Matt Painter told his team in the locker room it'd be a shame if Utah State was able to get it to within 10 by the first media timeout of the second half.

Instead, the Boilermakers were up by 25.

Winning during March Madness is hard and Purdue just made it look extremely easy.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) reacts to a Utah State Aggies missed shot during NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers won 106-67.

There's been some really, really good Purdue basketball teams in the past.

None of them did what this team, which now at 31-4 owns the program's record for most wins in a season, just did to Utah State.

Purdue scored 106 points. That's never happened before.

The Boilermakers won by 39, a point differential only matched by the 1998 team that beat Delaware in the first round.

Purdue didn't come to Gainbridge Fieldhouse hoping to get two victories.

No, no.

The Boilermakers made the short trip down I-65 to make doubters into believers.

There's always naysayers.

Always will be.

But anyone who watched Sunday's game and came away unimpressed will never believe.

"Everybody was locked in from top to bottom," Jones said. "Everybody wants to play the right basketball at the right time."

