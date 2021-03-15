Purdue in the NCAA tournament: Boilermakers have imposing size
No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers
Record: 18-9 (13-6 Big Ten)
Tournament opponent: No. 13 North Texas
Line: Purdue -7.5; O/U: 127½
Coach: Matt Painter (16th season)
Player to know: Trevion Williams
Another year, another Purdue appearance in the NCAA tournament. With the emergence of a stellar freshman class, the Boilermakers finished fourth in the mighty Big Ten this season. While big man Trevion Williams is unquestionably the team’s best player, freshmen like Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Brandon Newman made Purdue such a tough team to deal with as the season progressed.
The 7-foot-4 Edey closed the year with a flourish, posting 21 points in a win over Wisconsin and another 20 points in a victory over Indiana. The combination of the 6-foot-10, 265-pound Williams and the towering presence of Edey off the bench gives Purdue one of the most physically imposing frontcourts in the NCAA tournament.
The Boilermakers have been kind to bettors late in the season, covering the spread in their final five regular-season games. Overall, Purdue was 11-6-2 against the spread in Big Ten regular-season games.
