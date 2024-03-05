Purdue, Illinois meet in Big Ten showdown. What to know on predictions, time, how to watch

The Purdue Boilermakers can win the Big Ten Conference men's basketball regular season title outright with a win Tuesday, but the hosts − Illinois Fighting Illini − stand in their way.

The last times these two teams met at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3) had to stave off a rallying Illini squad (22-7, 13-5), 83-78.

No. 3 (USA TODAY) Purdue has three straight wins under its belt, with Zach Edey dominating at 30.6 points and 11 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, No. 16 Illinois has also won three consecutive games, eclipsing 90 points in each contest and five of the team's last six games.

Illinois at Purdue on Jan. 5, 2024: No. 1 Purdue basketball passes latest test, topples Illinois in top-10 battle

Here's what you need to know about Purdue vs Illinois on Tuesday:

Purdue vs. Illinois predictions

Luis Escalante, Bleacher Nation: Purdue 79, Illinois 78

Both teams have a 16-12-1 record against the spread this season. However, Purdue is scoring 13.2 more points per game at home (90.3) than on the road (7 7.1) this season. On average, Purdue outrebounds opponents by 11.4 rebounds per game.

Shane McNichol, Action Network: Illinois +1.5 over Purdue

McNichol says he'll stick with the home team and the points in this Big Ten matchup.

"I feel a lot better relying on the Illinois' playmakers − Terrance Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask − to put Purdue's perimeter defenders to the test," McNichol said. "In front of a raucous senior night crowd, I'd expect one or both of those Illinois scorers to put a stamp on this game.

Reed Wallach, FanSided: Illinois over Purdue

Wallach believes Purdue's perimeter shooters could be inline for a setback and the Boilermakers' Zach Edey could find himself in foul trouble with Illinois' ability to initiate contact on the way to the basket.

"Both offenses are elite while each defense has concerns, but I believe given the context of this Tuesday night meeting, the Illini can set the tone in hopes of scoring a signature win ahead of the Big Ten Tournament," Wallach said.

Bryan Logan, ClutchPoints: Purdue +1.5 over Illinois

Logan believes when the best of the best meet in the Big Ten Conference that the best players shine.

"Terrance Shannon has been great when he is on the court, but he is an offensive threat and does not add a lot past that," Logan Said. "Zach Edey is the best player in the country. Not only is he an offensive threat, but he dominates the board and can change the game on defense as well. With that, take Purdue to win in this game."

Purdue basketball vs Illinois preview: Matt Painter

Purdue basketball team stats, last 10 games

Record: 9-1

Points per game: 83.9

Opponents points per game: 71.8

Rebounds per game: 39.4

Assists per game: 17.2

Steals per game: 6.0 steals

Blocks per game: 3.2 blocks

FG shooting %: 49.6%.

Losses: Ohio State, 83-79 in Columbus, Ohio.

Illinois basketball team stats, last 10 games

Record: 8-2

Points per game: 88.6

Rebounds per game: 38.1

Assists per game: 12.8

Steals per game: 3.9

Blocks per game: 3.1

FG shooting %: 48.8%

Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team leaders

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78.

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team leaders

Where is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois?

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois on?

What are Purdue basketball vs. Illinois odds for March 5, 2024?

Here are the odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Against the spread (ATS): Purdue +2.5 (-115) | Illinois -2.5 (-105)

Over/Under (O/U): 163.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

