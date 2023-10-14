Purdue honors Boilermakers superfan Tyler Trent with pediatric cancer research dedication

Tyler Trent has been an indelible part of Purdue athletics ever since the Boilermaker superfan's story was captured on "College GameDay" in 2018.

Now, Purdue has ensured his name will forever be tied to the school he loved. The university on Saturday announced the establishment of the Tyler Trent Pediatric Cancer Research Center within the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research. He received the dedication posthumously, more than four years after the Purdue student died from a rare form of bone cancer, osteosarcoma.

As noted by Purdue, the university made its announcement during Saturday's game vs. Ohio State, coinciding with the almost five-year anniversary of the Boilermakers' 49-20 upset victory over No. 2 Ohio State. That Oct. 20, 2018 victory saw Trent's younger brother Ethan wheel him onto the field following the victory. Tyler Trent famously predicted a Purdue upset before the game, which the Boilermakers delivered in a massive way.

He died fewer than three months after the game, on Jan. 1, 2019.

Kelly Trent statement on son Tyler's dedication

“There are hardly words to articulate what this means,” Trent's mother, Kelly said of the dedication. “As a parent who has lost a child, the best gift you can give me is to remember my child and celebrate him.

"One of Tyler’s passions, as many know, was pediatric cancer research, and to have his name attached to a center doing that work, in his honor, is absolutely priceless! Words and a thank-you to the Purdue cancer institute are just not enough. Words feel inadequate for how grateful we are as a family.”

Added Andy Mesecar, director of the cancer institute:

“The Purdue Institute for Cancer Research leverages the strengths of faculty and student researchers in specialized areas of engineering, veterinary medicine, nutrition science, chemistry, pharmacy and biological sciences, applying them in new ways to better understand childhood cancers and develop new diagnostics and treatments,” Mesecar said. “The new Tyler Trent center and the interdisciplinary research that take place here will set us apart from other pediatric cancer research centers. Our combination of scientific talent is uniquely Purdue. There is really nothing else like this.”

