Purdue historical spotlight: Gary Danielson

A former Purdue quarterback has become a constant figure for Tennessee and Southeastern Conference football fans over the past 15 years.

Since 2006, Gary Danielson has served as a television analyst for CBS.

The former Boilermakers’ quarterback has served as a commentator for the network’s SEC telecasts.

A former NFL player for Detroit (1976-84) and Cleveland (1985, 1987-88), Danielson shares the booth with Brad Nessler, who replaced veteran Verne Lundquist, who retired in 2016.

Danielson played for Purdue between 1970-73, replacing Mike Phipps, a College Football Hall of Famer.

After playing for Purdue, Danielson went undrafted in 1973. He began his professional career in the World Football League, playing for the New York Stars/Charlotte Hornets in 1974 and the Chicago Winds in 1975.

After the Winds and WFL folded, Danielson signed with Detroit. He finished his NFL career with 13,764 passing yards, 81 touchdowns and 78 interceptions.