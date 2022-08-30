How Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm breaks down Sean Clifford

If there is a coach around the Big Ten that knows a thing or two about quarterbacks, it would be Purdue’s Jeff Brohm. The former Louisville quarterback has had success coaching quarterbacks as well, including Purdue’s sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell. So when Brohm studies film on Penn State’s Sean Clifford, it’s worth recognizing what he has to say about the returning senior.

“He’s played a lot of football. He can run around and make plays,” Brohm said when asked about his evaluation of Clifford during a press conference on Monday. “He can distribute the ball to his play makers. He understands what the team is built on. They don’t want to turn it over. They want to create a few big plays in the play action game, but other than that, they want to utilize the tight ends and running backs and even his ability to run the football.”

Brohm also made note that Clifford being in his second year with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich should benefit him. The 2022 season marks the first time Clifford, now a four-year starter, has had the same offensive coordinator in consecutive seasons.

Penn State head coach James Franklin has lauded how well the relationship between his offensive coordinator and quarterback continues to develop, and he has also suggested the two of them working together for another season is something that Penn State is optimistic about.

Brohm seems to agree with the value of having an experienced quarterback. And Brohm knows Clifford is a player Purdue will have to adjust to if they are to defend their home field Thursday night in the nationally televised season opener.

“That’s where you have to account for him and his experience level. We have to figure out a way to give him some things he hasn’t seen before,” Brohm explained. “We have to figure out a way to get after the quarterback more than quarterbacks like to be hit.”

Clifford has certainly taken his hits the last couple of seasons. Clifford was knocked out of two games last season, leaving Penn State to play the majority of those two games with an unproven backup quarterback. On Monday, Franklin announced true freshman Drew Allar will be the backup quarterback against Purdue.

“We have to figure out a way to disguise some things, but we’ve got to stop the run, and we’ve got to make sure that we stop the quarterback run as well or they will score a lot of points.”

Penn State faces Purdue on Thursday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m. on FOX. Penn State owns a nine-game winning streak in the series coming into the season-opening matchup in West Lafayette, Indiana.

All quotes are courtesy of Purdue athletics.

