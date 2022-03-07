Purdue Fort Wayne vs Northern Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue Fort Wayne vs Northern Kentucky prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

Purdue Fort Wayne vs Northern Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Purdue Fort Wayne (21-10), Northern Kentucky (19-11)

Purdue Fort Wayne vs Northern Kentucky Game Preview, Horizon League Tournament

Why Purdue Fort Wayne Will Win

The Mastodons are trampling through the Horizon.

It’s been perfect in February going 10-0 with an offense that’s nailing everything from three and a defense that forces lots and lots of mistakes.

No, the D isn’t anything amazing, but it makes up for it by generating steals. The offense hit 11 or more threes in five straight games before getting by UIC in a good fight to get here.

It’s tough, it’s used to playing in tight games, and …

Why Northern Kentucky Will Win

The Purdue-Fort Wayne offense couldn’t do much against the Norse D.

Northern Kentucky allowed ten threes to go down, but it did everything else right in a 59-59 win just before this Mastadon run got going.

It’s on a four game winning streak of its own, and it’s 13 of its last 15 with the only two losses coming to Detroit.

It’ll take a ton of threes, it’ll come up with enough offensive rebounds for plenty of second chance points, and like Purdue-Fort Wayne, it’ll come up with a whole lot of rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs Northern Kentucky: What’s Going To Happen

The Northern Kentucky three point defense is just good enough.

Purdue-Fort Wayne might be shooting the lights out on the road lately, but it doesn’t do enough on the boards and it turns the ball over way too often.

The Norse will come up with more rebounds and a few more key defensive stops in what should be a bit more of a high-scoring battle than the first one.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs Northern Kentucky Prediction, Lines

Northern Kentucky 67, Purdue-Fort Wayne 63

Line: Northern Kentucky -2, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

