Purdue Fort Wayne pummels Siena Heights, 106-45

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- John Konchar scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists while leading six players into double-figure scoring as Purdue Fort Wayne closed out its nonconference schedule by pummeling NAIA-member Siena Heights, 106-45 on Thursday night.

If the Mastodons (8-7) had not scored a single point in the second half, they would still have won the game by two points.

Konchar hit 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and the team was a collective 20 of 46 from deep. Marcus DeBerry scored 17 points off the Purdue Fort Wayne bench and Kason Harrell and Matt Weir each added 16 points.

Harrell surpassed Steve Bard to move into the top 10 career scorers in school history with 1,090.

Siena Heights, coached by former Mastodons coach Joe Pechota, was outscored 59-18 in the second half. DeMarco Dickerson led the Saints with 11 points.