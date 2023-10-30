Purdue football's Mahamane Moussa, O.C. Brothers likely out for season

WEST LAFAYETTE − The hits keep coming for Purdue football.

Already thin on the offensive line, the Boilermakers will move forward without starting left tackle Mahamane Moussa. Inside linebacker O.C. Brothers also is out for the foreseeable future, head coach Ryan Walters confirmed during his Monday press conference.

"I would say Moussa and O.C., I would be shocked if we get them back in some capacity this season," Walters said.

Moussa, a redshirt sophomore, has started 17 consecutive games. He's exited the last two games (Ohio State and Nebraska) with injuries.

Brothers transferred to Purdue after two seasons at Auburn and has been a staple of the Boilermaker defense for three seasons.

After starting 10 games last season, Brothers started the first four this year before missing the Illinois game. Yanni Karlaftis started in Brothers' place against Illinois and has been the starter ever since.

Brothers also missed the Iowa game before returning against Ohio State. He started at Nebraska at a linebacker/cornerback hybrid position but left with an injury in the first quarter.

Brothers has 19 tackles, including five for loss and two sacks, this season.

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa (77) holds the Purdue Cannon after the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 44-19.

Daniel Johnson, a sixth-year senior, is slated to start at left tackle at Michigan on Saturday.

Walters also said receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen could return at Michigan after missing that past two games. Yaseen has 25 catches for 329 yards this season. In his absence, Jayden Dixon-Veal caught eight passes for 65 yards, including a touchdown at Nebraska.

