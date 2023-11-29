Purdue football's Dillon Thieneman named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

WEST LAFAYETTE − One of the greatest rookie seasons in Purdue football history did not go unnoticed.

Purdue football safety Dillon Thieneman was honored on Wednesday as the Big Ten's Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

Thieneman finished 2023 with 106 total tackles, including 74 solos, along with six interceptions and two forced fumbles. The 74 solo tackles and six interceptions are Purdue freshmen records, breaking marks previously held by Rod Woodson and Stuart Schweigert, respectively.

Thieneman is Purdue's seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Year honoree, joining Brian Fox (1988), Eric Hunter (1989), Corey Rogers (1991), Schweigert (2000), Rondale Moore (2018) and David Bell (2019). Thieneman is the Big Ten's first defensive back to win the award since Michigan's Jabrill Peppers in 2015.

More: What's Purdue football's future look like? It starts with these 10 players

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) celebrates after getting a tackle during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35.

Thieneman also was named second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and third-team by media. Purdue linebacker Nic Scourton was second-team by both, Deion Burks was second-team by coaches and Tyrone Tracy was third-team by coaches as a kick returner.

Honorable mention for All-Big Ten from Purdue included: linebacker Kydran Jenkins, safety Sanoussi Kane, defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, center Gus Hartwig, quarterback Hudson Card, running back Devin Mockobee and offensive lineman Marcus Mbow.

On Wednesday, Hartwig announced he'll return to Purdue for a fifth season, one day after Jenkins did the same.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Best freshman in the Big Ten? It's Purdue's Dillon Thieneman