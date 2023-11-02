Purdue football's Daniel Johnson eager for chance to start at Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE — Daniel Johnson had aspirations of a professional sports career, following the footsteps of his brothers.

Even if it was basketball that initially had his interest growing up as an immigrant in London, Ontario, Canada, football eventually seemed like a more likely path.

At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, the only thing maybe holding Purdue football's sixth-year senior left tackle back now is injuries.

"It happens. You can't control all that," Johnson said. "The only think you can control is what you do with your time."

That attitude is exactly what Purdue's coaches appreciate most about Johnson, who has been rehabbing, but with a series of setbacks this season, from a torn ACL suffered in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

"He was super frustrated early in the season because he's trying to come back from an injury and every time it felt like he practiced, his knee would swell back up or something," Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "He would just have another setback, another setback, another setback.

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Daniel Johnson (73) runs a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

"As a player, as a competitor, when all you want to do is be out there and you have one setback after the next, so you're not really getting a chance to prove I can go do it because your body is just not letting you at the time, it's frustrating. The cool thing about D.J. is he has a really positive outlook on life and a positive outlook on everything. As frustrating as he was and as frustrated as I know that's got to be as a player, every day when you saw him he still had a good attitude."

Oddly enough, it was a series of injuries to offensive linemen that catapulted Johnson back up the depth chart.

Last week at Nebraska, Johnson was among the few bright spots offensively for the Boilermakers.

On Saturday, he's slated to start at No. 2 Michigan.

"He's put in a lot of work," Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said. "Physically, he's what you want at tackle. He's tall. He's long. He's twitchy."

Johnson is in his second season at Purdue after his college football career began at Kent State.

Sean Lewis, Kent State's former head coach and now offensive coordinator at Colorado, saw Johnson and pegged him as a tight end prospect. Lewis plucked Johnson out of Canada and eventually made him a tackle.

Johnson's brother George played receiver in the Canadian Football League and his brother Alfred plays professional basketball in Europe.

And now Daniel Johnson is starting for Purdue at Michigan Stadium, also known as The Big House.

"Being hurt sucks. It's just part of the sport," Johnson said. "I'm doing everything you can just to help out the team and do the best I can to support them."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football's Daniel Johnson eager for chance to start at Michigan