Purdue football's air raid offense finds identity on the ground

WEST LAFAYETTE − It took nearly a whole season, but Purdue football's offense may have finally found an identity.

Just not where many might have expected.

"We had enough pride that we can go out there and we can run the ball," senior center Gus Hartwig said.

The "Air Raid" offense gives the impression that Purdue's staff was going to have an offense centered around throwing the football.

The Boilermakers are proving to find their most success on the ground after doing something no Purdue team has done in 55 years.

In the last two games, Purdue rushed for a combined 656 yards. The 353 yards against Minnesota on the ground followed by 303 last Saturday against Northwestern marks the first time since 1968 that a Purdue team rushed for more than 300 yards in consecutive games.

That year, the Boilermakers did it in three straight games against Wake Forest, Iowa and Illinois.

"We've got some really good players in the backfield and you have to give those guys touches," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "I've said it before, our job as coaches is to get our playmakers the football in space. I feel like in the run game we've been able to do that the last couple of weeks."

Those good players include Tyrone Tracy, a former receiver at Iowa who played receiver at Purdue last season after transferring, and Devin Mockobee, a former walk-on running back.

Purdue is not a program known for running the football.

Kory Sheets in 2008 is the only Boilermaker to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Mike Alstott did in in consecutive years in 1994-95.

Mockobee leads Purdue with 769 rushing yards and Tracy has 668 yards on the ground.

Tracy will quickly remind you that Dylan Downing, who averages 4.3 yards per carry, carries his own weight when given opportunities. In the last two games, the run game has been aided by quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ryan Browne, too.

Among Big Ten teams, only Nebraska, Penn State and Michigan average more yards rushing per game than Purdue's 167.9.

With one game remaining, the annual Old Oaken Bucket battle against Indiana, Purdue's air raid has an identity, on the ground.

"What I tell my other running backs before every game is we don't have to go out there and be Superman," Tracy said. "We don't have to go out there and do something spectacular. We just have to go out there and be us. We just have to go out there and play hard, play physical, play violent. That's how we run the ball."

