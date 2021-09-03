Purdue football writer Tom Dienhart previews Saturday's matchup against Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Week 1 is here!

The Oregon State football team is gearing up for its first tough road test of the season as the Beavers make their way to Indiana and Ross-Ade Stadium on the northern edge of the Purdue campus.

Earlier this week as we previewed Saturday’s matchup, Purdue football writer Tom Dienhart joined Talkin’ Beavers to break it all down – with a focus on OSU’s defense.

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

“The defense for Oregon State, I know that’s been a big rebuild job for Jonathan Smith since he got that job in Corvallis a few years ago,” Dienhart said. “It sounds like the defense has gotten better.”

I hear the linebacking core is good. They have some guys in the secondary that are banged up… Purdue is going to take its shots. I think they’re going to come out swinging.

Purdue football writer Tom Dienhart

Oregon State Football season is almost here!



Purdue football writer @TomDienhart1 joins Talkin’ Beavers this week to preview Saturday’s game between @BoilerFootball and @BeaverFootball. #GoBeavs | @DriveToyota pic.twitter.com/KptiNN2N60 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) September 2, 2021

Story continues

There’s no doubt that Oregon State's offense will also have its hands full with the Purdue pass rush, not to mention defensive end George Karlaftis returning to top form from his injuries a year ago.

During his freshman year at Purdue in 2019, Karlaftis was a freshman All-American with 54 tackles, 17 for loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries.

Saturday marks the second time in the schools' history that the Oregon State Beavers will play in Ross-Ade Stadium. It was back in 1967 when the Beavers defeated Purdue, 22-14.

The Beavs and Boilermakers kickoff at 4:00p.m. PT from Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday on FS1.