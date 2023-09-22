Purdue football vs. Wisconsin: Scouting report, prediction

WEST LAFAYETTE − In the Big Ten, talent cycles through and even the teams consistently in the lower half of the league occasionally break through against the powerhouse programs.

Almost nobody compiles a two-decade winning streak against anyone.

"Other than Wisconsin, right," Purdue football coach Ryan Walters said Monday when asked what to make of the Badgers' current run against the Boilermakers. "Each season and each game is its own life span. So you can't dwell on that fact, but at the same time, you want to recognize it to use it as added motivation."

Purdue football hasn't beaten Wisconsin since 2003 and most Boilermaker fans vividly remember the first of what became 16 straight Badger victories in the series in 2004.

ESPN College Gameday was in West Lafayette for the first, and only, time to highlight a fifth-ranked and undefeated Purdue football team with national championship aspirations.

Purdue led 17-14 in the final minutes when quarterback Kyle Orton, who threw for 411 yards in a victory at Camp Randall Stadium the season before, tried to leap over a defender. Orton had the ball knocked loose and Scott Starks returned the fumble 40 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Purdue's 16-game losing streak to Wisconsin is the second longest current head-to-head losing streak in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State's 29 straight wins over Indiana.

On Wisconsin

Don't readjust your TV screens when Wisconsin's offense takes the field.

Those double tight, two-back packages are a thing of the past and a new era of airing the ball out in Madison came with new head coach Luke Fickell.

In typical Wisconsin fashion, though, the Badgers still have two talented backs in Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen and it is still a team dangerous moving the ball on the ground, even if it's not the typical clock-managing methodical offense of the past.

The defense has been susceptible to big plays. Wisconsin allows 368 yards per game and allowed 451 yards to Georgia Southern last week.

A group of Purdue Boilermakers players tackle Syracuse Orange LeQuint Allen Jr. (1) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

Purdue football storylines

∎ After a week with ball security issues, does Tyrone Tracy receive more of the load in the backfield after Devin Mockobee fumbled three times in a loss to Syracuse? Tracy has scored a rushing touchdown in all three Purdue games this season and also returned a kickoff for a score against Fresno State.

∎ Will Kydran Jenkins play? The senior linebacker missed the second half against Syracuse last week and was replaced by freshman Will Heldt and sixth-year senior Scotty Humpich.

"He'll tell me when he's ready," defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said regarding Jenkins on Wednesday. "If I know KJ, he is going to want to play."

∎ Can Purdue put four quarters together? At times, the Boilermaker offense has looked like a fine-tuned machine and others, not so much. The defense has been good, and bad, but neither consistently, so it's tough to gauge that side of the ball through three games. Purdue is 1-2 right now and could easily be 3-0 and probably should be at least 2-1.

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Purdue 20

I went with Purdue in each of the first three games, believing the Boilermakers would find a way.

In two of those games, Purdue found a way to lose rather than a way to win. Syracuse is better than Fresno State and Fresno is better than Virginia Tech. Wisconsin is better than all three, making this Purdue's toughest test yet.

The Boilermakers certainly can win this game, but until Purdue ends that long losing streak to the Badgers, it's tough to pick that happening.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football vs. Wisconsin: Scouting report, prediction