Purdue football vs. Syracuse: How to watch, Betting odds, injuries

Purdue football hosts Syracuse on a national stage this week, highlighting NBC's "Big Ten Saturday Night."

The Boilermakers (1-1) lost their opener to Fresno State at home, but bounced back with a road victory against Virginia Tech for first-year coach Ryan Walters. Syracuse (2-0) routed Colgate and Western Michigan. Coach Dino Babers (56-58 in 10 years overall) is in his eighth season with the Orange.

Syracuse edged Purdue 32-29 last season in a wild fourth quarter that included 42 total points and Orande Gradsden II's winning touchdown reception from Garrett Shrader with 7 seconds to go.

Scouting report, prediction: Can the Boilermakers beat the Orange?

Dual threat: Secret to Purdue's offensive success? Hudson Card's legs

Purdue vs. Syracuse start time today

7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue vs. Syracuse on today?

TV: NBC (Channel 13 in Indianapolis), Peacock, with Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the betting odds for Purdue vs. Syracuse?

Favorite: Syracuse by 2.5 points, according to BetMGM

Over/under: 57.5 total points

Moneyline: Syracuse -135 Purdue +115

Purdue football weather

Cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the 60s are forecast for West Lafayette, Indiana, on Saturday night.

Players to watch

Purdue: QB Hudson Card (40-of-64 passing for 502 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions); RB Devin Mockobee (155 yards, 28 yards in receptions and 2 TDs); TE Max Klare (10 catches for 86 yards); WR Deion Burks (34 yards per catch, 2 TDs); S Dillon Thieneman (16 tackles, 2 interceptions).

Syracuse: QB Garrett Shrader (37-of-54 passing for 543 yards, with 5 TDs and 1 INT); RB LeQuint Allen (127 rushing yards, 4 TDs); WR Umari Hatcher (9 catches, 188 yards, 1 TD); LB Marlowe Wax (13 tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble).

Injury report

Purdue: Gus Hartwig, the No. 1 center who missed the start of the season recovering from an injury suffered last year, is back atop this week's initial depth chart.

Syracuse: Tight end Oronde Gradsden II and offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh suffered injuries against Western Michigan, and their status for this week is uncertain.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Syracuse: Betting odds, TV, injuries, streaming