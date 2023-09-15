Purdue football vs. Syracuse: Scouting report, prediction

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ryan Walters accepted the Purdue football head coaching job knowing it was a daunting task.

The schedule offered no off weeks. No pushover opponents.

Through the first two games, that's certainly been the case, games that weren't decided until the final snap.

Expect more of the same when Syracuse takes the field under the Ross-Ade Stadium lights Saturday night.

Look no further than a year ago, when Syracuse scored in the final seconds to stun Purdue 32-29 in the JMA Wireless Dome after an onslaught of silly penalties late.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Markevious Brown (1) and Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Clyde Washington (42) celebrate a defensive stop during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Fresno State Bulldogs won 39-35.

Scouting the Orange

Say what you will about Syracuse's first two opponents — Colgate and Western Michigan — the Orange did exactly what good teams do to inferior opponents, outscoring them 113-7.

More: Carmel's Cole Brevard does dirty work for Purdue's D: 'As long as we win, I don't care.'

Quarterback Garrett Shrader is a better, more polished version of the player who threw three touchdowns against Purdue last season, including the game winner with seven seconds remaining. Shrader also is one of four rushers with at least 76 yards on the ground through two games.

Likewise, Syracuse's 3-3-5 defense is allowing just 212 yards per game, led by Isaiah Johnson and Marlowe Wax.

Strength on strength

Syracuse averages 212 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry.

Counter that with Purdue, ranked 11th in the country in run defense after holding Virginia Tech to 11 yards rushing last week.

Back on track

There's plenty you can point the finger at that contributed to the season-opening loss to Fresno State, but the defensive secondary and the offense's lack of third down conversions stick out.

Coaches, on cue, said during the week that teams make the biggest improvements between the first and second game.

So let's compare.

Offensive snaps: vs. Fresno State 60; vs. Virginia Tech, 82

Opponent's snaps: vs. Fresno State, 82; vs. Virginia Tech, 60

More: Purdue football refuses to lose during long, stormy Saturday at Virginia Tech

Third down conversions: vs. Fresno State, 3 of 12; vs. Virginia Tech, 7 of 17

Opponent's third downs: vs. Fresno State, 11 of 17, vs. Virginia Tech, 2 of 12

Obviously it's not an exact science with two different opponents, circumstances and the like, but the product on the field was definitely better in the second game than the first. Similar improvements will be needed to pull off a victory on Saturday.

Sep 9, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Max Klare (86) runs down field after a first quarter catch as Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jaylen Jones (15) and cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) attempt tackle at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Purdue 32, Syracuse 30

Those who played in last year's game know a victory slipped away because of a lack of discipline.

The Boilermakers won't let that happen again and flip the script on the outcome by nearly the same score. Honorary captain Tim Stratton, the 2000 Mackey Award winner as the nation's tight end, is in the house. Purdue is at home under the lights.

The best thing about these first two games is the Boilermakers having the ball late and needing the offense to produce a game-winning drive. Hudson Card and company have come through twice. The defense held up its end last Saturday after failing to do so against Fresno State. Those are scenarios you can simulate in practice, but can't replicate until they play out in game form.

Purdue is prepared for a close ball game. Syracuse has dominated two weaker opponents and hasn't had to play a full game with its No. 1 units yet.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: A look at Purdue's football game against Syracuse and prediction