Purdue football vs. Ohio State: scouting report, predictions

WEST LAFAYETTE − Ohio State has a boogeyman and its Purdue football inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Boilermakers are 5-3 against Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium since 2000.

Fans vividly remember Ohio State's last trip to West Lafayette, a 49-20 Purdue victory five years ago with Tyler Trent in attendance. Trent boldly predicted a Boilermaker victory on ESPN College GameDay after a feature ran during that morning's episode on his battle with the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma.

Purdue is 3-1 in its last four games against teams ranked in the top three, the lone loss coming to Michigan in last year's Big Ten Championship.

Since beating the second-ranked Buckeyes in 2018, Purdue also knocked off No. 3 Michigan State and No. 2 Iowa in 2021. The Boilermakers (2-4, 1-3 Big Ten) could use another upset over No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) heading into a bye week.

Scouting the Buckeyes

The two names even casual fans know are Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. And for good reason.

The receiving duo has combined for 47 catches, 802 yards and seven touchdowns this season and will pose a threat for Purdue's secondary, which includes true freshman Derrick Rogers Jr. starting.

But, as Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane notes, Ohio State is more than two receivers.

Treveyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum have combined for eight rushing touchdowns and Ohio State's defense is holding opponents to 10.2 points per game, led by linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

How's Purdue QB Hudson Card?

If you're questioning why Purdue quarterback Hudson Card didn't take advantage of some running lanes last week at Iowa, well, Card is suffering from a shoulder injury suffered during a win against Illinois two weeks ago.

Making matters worse, Card was under fire at Iowa last week and was sacked six times.

"When you start playing games in the middle of the season, you're going to get banged up a little bit and dinged up, but you just got to take care of your body and push through," Card said on Tuesday.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said there were concerns about Card's availability heading into the Iowa game, but come Thursday prior to the game, Card was able to go.

Card's injury isn't the only concern. Running back Tyrone Tracy isn't expected to play and head coach Ryan Walters said earlier this week that tight end Max Klare, right tackle Marcus Mbow and cornerback Marquis Wilson are out for the year.

Holy Toledo

Purdue's honorary captain for Saturday's game is former receiver Seth Morales.

Morales scored the winning touchdown in Purdue's 31-27 victory in 2000 that helped secure the Big Ten championship, hauling in a 64-yard pass from Drew Brees with 1:55 to go.

HBD, "Holy Toledo!" 🎉#OTD 2⃣0⃣ years ago, @drewbrees and Seth Morales combined to stun No. 12 Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/IzQKGU5Uix — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 28, 2020

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Purdue 17

I boldly predicted prior to the season Purdue would upset Ohio State yet again, so I am contradicting myself.

But a lot has changed since then.

First, I thought Purdue would be 4-2 at this point, rather than 2-4. That, on top of the injuries and overall inconsistent play from the Boilermakers has flipped my thoughts some seven weeks later.

The Boilermakers can hang around for a bit, but Ohio State has better talent and more depth, which ultimately wins out, as evidenced with the Buckeyes' victory over Maryland last week after the Terrapins hung with Ohio State for three-plus quarters.

