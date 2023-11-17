Purdue football vs. Northwestern: Scouting report, prediction

EVANSTON, Illinois − Purdue football's final road game is against one of the Big Ten's biggest surprises.

Northwestern fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald in July amidst hazing allegations. David Braun was elevated to interim head coach.

This week, Northwestern removed the interim tag next to Braun's name. Without much, if any, outside expectations, Braun has the Wildcats on the brink of bowl eligibility and is a Big Ten Coach of the Year candidate.

Purdue will make the trip to the northern Chicago suburb finally with some offensive mojo after last week's 49-30 victory over Minnesota.

Can the Boilermakers make it two wins in a row for the first time this season?

Purdue Boilermakers running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

Scouting the Wildcats

Aside from a wild shootout overtime win against Minnesota, Northwestern (5-5) hasn't showcased an overpowering offense. But the Wildcats have done a good job keeping games competitive each and every week.

More: How much do Purdue football coaches make?

Quarterback Ben Bryant missed four games, but returned to lead the Wildcats past Wisconsin last week. Bryce Kirtz, Cam Johnson and A.J. Henning have combined for 10 touchdown receptions. Kirtz had a 215-yard performance against Minnesota, the only time Northwestern has had a 100-yard receiver this season.

"I think they're doing a heck of a job," defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said of Northwestern's offense. "Even with the backup quarterback in, I think they have a pretty good understanding of what they want to get accomplished. They go about their business and they're going to take what the defense gives them."

Defensively, the Wildcats have forced 11 turnovers in 10 games. Seven different players have an interception. Linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller have a combined 168 tackles, including 13 for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Purdue football line holds strong

Josh Kaltenberger, Purdue's backup center, returned to action last week, only in a new role. Kaltenberger, because of injuries on the offensive line, played tackle for the Boilermakers during the best performance in the trenches by Purdue's offense all season.

"I didn't think about four or five weeks ago being a tackle," Kaltenberger said Tuesday. "It's been kind of crazy practicing at different positions. We're just learning as we go and handling adversity accordingly."

The Boilermakers rushed for 353 yards, their most in a Big Ten game since 2002.

It's a patchwork operation, but Purdue may have finally found a way to work to its strengths with that unit.

"From a schematic standpoint, our offensive coaches have done a good job identifying what works with this roster and what is realistic to ask them to do," Purdue coach Ryan Walters said Monday.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Joe Anderson (95) and Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) celebrate after a defensive stop during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

Red zone defense holds strong

Minnesota's offense was able to bend Purdue's defense, but not break it last week.

While the Gophers had their share of offensive success, they were trading field goals for Purdue's touchdowns, allowing the Boilers to build a healthy lead.

Minnesota racked up 407 yards, but was outdone by Purdue's 604. But Minnesota was 4 of 14 on third down and settled for four field goal tries, making three. Minnesota's final seven points came on a touchdown and extra point with less than three minutes remaining and the Boilermakers comfortably in front.

"Everyone knows when you get in that red zone, you really don't want them to score," linebacker Yanni Karlaftis said. "Keeping a team to field goals is a real big help to the offense. Just being able to get to a third down and getting them off the field is really big for us."

Prediction: Purdue 21, Northwestern 17

Following the trend, Northwestern has alternated losses and wins every week this season, never losing or winning two in a row. Last week, the Wildcats beat Wisconsin.

Purdue also has some newfound mojo after the offense finally clicked following what had been nearly a month-and-a-half since that 44-point outburst against Illinois.

Don't expect another offensive outburst. Northwestern's defense is good. But so is Purdue's and right now I like Purdue's offense better than Northwestern's, which seemed ludicrous as recently as seven days ago.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football travels to Northwestern looking to build momentum