Purdue football vs. Minnesota: Scouting report, prediction

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue football desperately needs a win.

There's nothing on the line at this point but pride, but the Boilermakers are viewing the final three games as a mini season.

The slate has been wiped clean and Saturday's 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Minnesota at Ross-Ade Stadium is a chance to get an early start on riding momentum into the offseason.

Saturday is the first of two remaining home games after and first game in Ross-Ade Stadium since Oct. 14.

How does Saturday shake out?

Scouting the Golden Gophers

Coach P.J. Fleck has made Minnesota (5-4) a consistent winner and the Gophers become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday.

The offense is run heavy. Freshman Darius Taylor leads the way. He had three straight 100-yard games but has been in and out of the lineup with injuries and played just five games.

After some midseason defensive woes, Minnesota has allowed just 49 points in its last three games, but is coming off a disappointing 27-26 loss to Illinois, a team that as of now accounts for Purdue's only Big Ten victory.

Purdue football's offensive struggles

The Boilermakers delivered more crushing news to an offense that is mostly bruised and broken. Receiver Mershawn Rice, who made a big catch early at Michigan, was injured on a 43-yard reception and is out for the season. It sounds like Abdur-Rahmann Yaseem is still a possible no go, leaving Purdue to dig deep into its roster. Jayden Dixon-Veal has emerged as a weapon in recent weeks. Deion Burks and TJ Sheffield have to be bigger contributors.

The offensive line has no depth, so much so that tackles Daniel Johnson appeared to be gutting out time on one leg at Michigan last week. Center Gus Hartwig had to play some right tackle.

Since defeated Illinois 44-19 on Sept. 30, Purdue is averaging 12 points over four games.

Sack masters

While the season seems to be one where there's not much to cheer about, Purdue has at least established a defensive identity and has perhaps the best two edge rushers in the Big Ten.

Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton are tied for the conference lead with seven sacks each, so it's fitting former Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, returns to Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday as Purdue's honorary captain.

Prediction: Purdue 24, Minnesota 20

The last three games are winnable. Even taking two of those would be a feather in the cap on a season of injuries and struggles.

Purdue has proven unable to score a lot of points, but the good thing about playing Minnesota is the Gophers seem to play to the caliber of the opponent, save for a 52-10 loss against Michigan.

Expect a tight four-quarter battle. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is losing support from the fan base, but putting together a game-winning drive could at least flip some of those doubters.

Interesting stat: Purdue has a .453 winning percentage all-time against Minnesota but a .724 win percentage against the Gophers in West Lafayette.

