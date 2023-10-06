Purdue football vs. Iowa: Scouting report, prediction

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Was last week's performance by Purdue football more of what this team really is or an anomaly in a season of inconsistent play?

Perhaps that question gets answered Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Boilermakers face Iowa, a team they'd upset in consecutive years prior to last season's 24-3 loss to the Hawkeyes.

A win brings Purdue football back to .500, providing a pivotal swing game at the midpoint of the season.

Here's what to know when Purdue kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

About the Hawkeyes

First and foremost, Iowa's offense doesn't strike fear in anyone. That said, coach Kirk Ferentz has long had a winning formula and in recent years, that's been incredible play from the defense and special teams. This season is no different with the Hawkeyes currently 4-1.

Iowa's offense is now leaning on 260-pound Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill at quarterback after starter Cade McNamara suffered a torn ACL last week.

The Hawkeyes also are hampered with the loss of Luke Lachey at tight end and health issues with running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jazium Patterson.

That said, Cooper DeJean is one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten and Iowa's defense is holding opponents to 16.8 points per game.

Matchup to watch

Expect to see strength on strength with DeJean in coverage against Purdue's Deion Burks. Burks has been a breakout star for the Boilermakers at receiver.

Burks has four touchdowns and 377 receiving yards through five games, ranking second in the Big Ten in both.

DeJean is a preseason All-American defensive back and was the heir apparent to Charlie Jones, who transferred to Purdue prior to last season, as the special teams weapon Iowa always seems to have returning kicks.

A different view

Last week, seeking a changeup, Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane were in the press box for the Boilers' home game against Illinois.

That resulted in Purdue's best performance of the season, a 44-19 victory over the Illini.

Both coordinators expressed their comfort in seeing the game from above rather than on the sidelines. Harrell has experience doing so in the past and said Tuesday it gives you more of a film-like view when watching the game.

Kane in the box and Ryan Walters on the sideline was a formula that proved successful together coaching at Illinois last season. It seems rekindling that formula could be what Purdue's defense needed.

Prediction: Purdue 17, Iowa 14

Historically, Purdue has struggled at Iowa. But the Boilermakers have reversed that and won three of the last five meetings in Iowa City.

This will be an old-fashioned defensive battle. Iowa's offense isn't great and there's uncertainty how it will look with a new quarterback starting. That could be an advantage for the Hawkeyes as there's not a lot of film to work off of with Hill at quarterback.

The Purdue running game has come around, but Iowa's defense is allowing just 3.8 yards per carry.

Two players who could be difference makers for Purdue's offense: tight end Garrett Miller, who scored his first touchdown last week since an injury suffered during 2022 fall camp. With Max Klare out and Miller seemingly healthy, he could be a target for QB Hudson Card. Also, Tyrone Tracy, who used to play for Iowa and has a touchdown in every game this season for the Boilermakers after not scoring a single one a year ago. I wouldn't be surprised if Tracy is a weapon catching the ball more so than running it.

We're still waiting for TJ Sheffield to become more involved in the offense. After 46 receptions and 840 yards last season, he's caught just 18 passes for 191 yards this season and has yet to find the end zone. Might be one more thing to keep an eye on.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football vs. Iowa: Scouting report, prediction