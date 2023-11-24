Purdue football vs. Indiana: Scouting report, prediction

WEST LAFAYETTE − It all comes down to this.

Two in-state rivals with 3-8 records whose hopes for a positive season relies on hoisting an Old Oaken Bucket Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Neither team will play in a bowl game, so Saturday's battle between Purdue football and Indiana is essentially the bowl game.

"They're playing their best ball towards the end of the year," Purdue coach Ryan Walters said of the Hoosiers. "They've got a lot of experienced guys up front offensively. The quarterback is a tough, bigger guy that can run around. The running backs are big, powerful, Big Ten type backs."

Indiana's last win Bucket game was in 2019, a 44-41 overtime victory at Purdue. The two teams did not meet in 2020 and Purdue was dominant against the Hoosiers in the last two seasons.

Here's the skinny on Purdue's season finale.

Scouting the Hoosiers

Indiana started 2-4 before making some wholesale changes. Coach Tom Allen fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell after a loss to Maryland. The Hoosiers elevated Brendan Sorsby to starting quarterback over Tayven Jackson after the two shared snaps earlier this season.

In the last four games, Indiana has a win over Wisconsin, hung with Penn State in a 33-24 loss at Beaver Stadium, and lost to Illinois and Michigan State each by a field goal.

Seniors lay the foundation

Purdue will honor its seniors prior to the game Saturday.

For Walters, it's a special group, one that is mostly comprised of players who committed to a different coaching staff and scheme.

We know TJ Sheffield won't go through the ceremonies. The senior receiver is no longer with the team, announcing on Wednesday he's entering the transfer portal.

Some who go through senior day will still have the option of returning, but Purdue allows all seniors the opportunity even if they do come back.

The season has produced mixed results for a group hoping to build off an appearance in last year's Big Ten Championship game, but Walters believes they've set up the program for future success.

"They've been awesome. They completely bought in and embraced the staff and the changes with open arms," Walters said. "Obviously it ain't all sunshine and rainbows, right? Every individual has their personal opinions, but the guys who have stuck with it and stayed have really put their head down and went to work."

Purdue players celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket after defeating Indiana, 44-7, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Curtis Painter returns

The former Boilermaker quarterback is Purdue's honorary captain on Saturday.

Before playing in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants, Painter amassed one of the greatest careers of any Boilermaker signal caller, culminating with his 448 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-10 victory over the Hoosiers.

The record of both teams entering that 2008 game? Both 3-8.

Prediction: Purdue 41, Indiana 20

Maybe the Boilermakers were saving all those failed scores in the red zone for a ceremonious send off. Sure, we'll go with that. If Hudson Card plays last week, Purdue probably would be looking to end the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

By the way, Purdue is averaging better than 28 points per game at Ross-Ade Stadium and just 16 points on the road. Expect the offense to show up. That duo of Tyrone Tracy and Devin Mockobee in the backfield is clicking and the offense has been creative in utilizing what it has available, which, after injuries, isn't a whole lot up front.

