Purdue football vs. Fresno State: Scouting report, prediction

WEST LAFAYETTE − The whirlwind that is Purdue football since last season's Big Ten Championship game now turns the corner.

There's a new coach, a new roster and a newly renovated stadium.

Fresno State is opposition No. 1 for the Boilermakers under Ryan Walters and the kickoff is noon Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

Here's the skinny on what to watch for when the Bulldogs come to West Lafayette for the first meeting between the two programs.

About the Bulldogs

Fresno State made history, albeit probably not in the way it wanted to, in 2022.

After starting 1-4, the Bulldogs became the first 10-win team to start a season 1-4 after rattling off nine straight wins, including a Mountain West championship and a victory in the LA Bowl.

The defense looks much the same from last year's team, but there's been an offensive overhaul, including Pat McCann being elevated by head coach Jeff Tedford from receivers to offensive coordinator.

A name to know from the offense: receiver Jaelen Gill, a transfer from Boston College who began his career at Ohio State.

Purdue's Hudson Card or Fresno State's Mikey Keene

Both teams will start transfer portal additions at quarterback.

For the Boilermakers, it's highly-hyped Hudson Card from Texas, who started five games the past two seasons for the Longhorns.

At Fresno, it's Keene from Central Florida.

Keene started 11 games for UCF and as a freshman in 2021 threw for 17 touchdowns and more than 1,700 yards.

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Jalen Grant (75) runs a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Transfer portal picks

Purdue scoured the transfer portal with a new staff and the roster looks much different than it did back in December when Walters was hired to succeed Jeff Brohm.

Seventeen players on Purdue's depth chart this week are from the transfer portal.

Aside from Card, here's five Boilermaker fans should familiarize themselves with who should impact Saturday's outcome: Cornerback/punt returner Marquis Wilson (Penn State), cornerback Markevious Brown (Mississippi), defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols (Arkansas), right guard Jalen Grant (Bowling Green) and defensive lineman Malik Langham (Vanderbilt).

All aboard the A-train

Mike Alstott will be at Ross-Ade Stadium as Purdue's honorary captain.

Still the all-time rusher for the Boilermakers with 3,635 yards between 1992-95, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will provide a friendly face for Purdue fans and likely an inspirational voice for the current Boiler football team.

Prediction: Purdue 30, Fresno State 28

Purdue finds a way to win. It almost feels like the Boilermakers have to.

Like mentioned: new head coach, new-look stadium and a new roster. The 100th season for Ross-Ade Stadium. Mike Alstott in the house.

No in-depth analysis here. I just think Purdue finds a way.

