Purdue football trys to be 'Spoilermakers' once more against Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE — As a player, Graham Harrell lived for these moments.

Fifteen years later, not much has changed other than the fact Harrell is no longer Texas Tech's Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback, but rather the offensive coordinator for Purdue football.

Back then, it was Texas, Oklahoma and the big, bad powerhouses of the Big 12 Conference.

On Saturday, it'll be the Ohio State Buckeyes, a regular in the College Football Playoff and the third-ranked team in the country. Kickoff at Ross Ade Stadium is set for noon.

"With Texas Tech, you were always kind of the underdog, it felt like," said Harrell, who played for the Red Raiders from 2005-08. "In the state of Texas, especially back then when you had Texas A&M was still in the Big 12, and you had Oklahoma, you kind of always saw yourself as the little step brother or something."

Harrell engineered his fair share of surprises as a player, most notably a game-winning touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree on the final play against No. 1 Texas in 2008.

On Saturday, Harrell will need to dial up some of that offensive magic in a game not many would expect Purdue be competitive in, let alone win.

But, Purdue has had a knack for coming through in games just like this, even earning the nickname "Spoilermakers."

It's a reputation Harrell was aware of before he took a job coaching in West Lafayette.

"I've seen it from afar for a long time and then you get here and you kind of see it from inside the building, which is fun," Harrell said. "One of the coolest things about Purdue so far since I've been here and playing in Ross-Ade (Stadium) is the atmosphere created every time. ...

"I think you can see why, as an opponent, it can be a tough place to come in and win because we have an unbelievable fan base. We have a great atmosphere in there every Saturday."

In the past five seasons, Purdue is 3-1 against teams ranked in the top three, the lone loss to Michigan in last season's Big Ten Championship.

The biggest and most unforgettable of those wins came almost exactly five years ago. Against Ohio State, no less. It was 49-20 victory over the Buckeyes in a nationally televised night game that former Purdue student Tyler Trent predicted on ESPN College GameDay, remaining one of the most iconic moments in Boilermaker football history.

On Saturday, the Boilermakers will try to play Spoilermakers once more.

"You can't pay attention to the logo," Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said Monday. "You can't let the brand or the history affect how aggressive you play. ... You can't walk into it and give them an edge from a mental standpoint just because they've got a buckeye on the back of their helmet."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football trying to be 'Spoilermakers' once more vs. Ohio State