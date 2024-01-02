Purdue football in transfer portal: Incomings, outgoings reshapes Boilermakers roster
In Year 2 of the Ryan Walters regime, Purdue's staff has been hard at work retooling the Boilermakers' roster. Nearly 30 players entered the portal, while Purdue has added some potential impact names with impressive pedigree.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season after winning two of their final three games.
SIGNING DAY: Grading Purdue's 2024 early signing class
INCOMING
RB Reggie Love III, Illinois
WR Kam Brown, UCLA
OL Joshua Sales, Indiana
OL Corey Stewart, Ball State
OL Joey Tanona, Notre Dame
OL DJ Wingfield, New Mexico
Edge CJ Madden, Georgia
Edge Shitta Sillah, Boston College
DL Jamarius Dinkins, Kentucky
CB Nyland Green, Georgia
DB Stu Smith, Holy Cross
SIGNING DAY: Purdue puts together impressive 2024 class
OUTGOING
RB Mondrell Dean
RB Dylan Downing, committed to Ohio
WR Deion Burks, committed to Oklahoma
WR Curtis Deville
WR Trey Firestone, committed to Ball State
WR Mershawn Rice
WR TJ Sheffield, committed to Michigan State
WR Zion Steptoe, committed to Tulsa
WR Collin Sullivan, committed to Houston Christian
WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, committed to South Florida
TE Garrett Miller, committed to Texas A&M
OL Josh Kaltenberger, committed to Maryland
OL Andre Oben
OL Malachi Preciado, committed to South Alabama
Edge Nic Scourton
DL Prince Boyd Jr.
DL J.P. Deeter, committed to Arizona State
DL Sulaiman Kpaka, committed to Mississippi State
DL Jayden Scruggs
DL Khordae Sydnor, committed to Vanderbilt
LB OC Brothers, committed to UAB
LB Farrell Henderson III
LB Domanick Moon, committed to Western Michigan
LB Roman Pitre
CB Zion Gunn
CB Braxton Myers
K Julio Macias
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football: Ryan Walters using transfer portal to reshape roster