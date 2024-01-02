Purdue football in transfer portal: Incomings, outgoings reshapes Boilermakers roster

In Year 2 of the Ryan Walters regime, Purdue's staff has been hard at work retooling the Boilermakers' roster. Nearly 30 players entered the portal, while Purdue has added some potential impact names with impressive pedigree.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season after winning two of their final three games.

INCOMING

RB Reggie Love III, Illinois

WR Kam Brown, UCLA

OL Joshua Sales, Indiana

OL Corey Stewart, Ball State

OL Joey Tanona, Notre Dame

OL DJ Wingfield, New Mexico

Edge CJ Madden, Georgia

Edge Shitta Sillah, Boston College

DL Jamarius Dinkins, Kentucky

CB Nyland Green, Georgia

DB Stu Smith, Holy Cross

OUTGOING

RB Mondrell Dean

RB Dylan Downing, committed to Ohio

WR Deion Burks, committed to Oklahoma

WR Curtis Deville

WR Trey Firestone, committed to Ball State

WR Mershawn Rice

WR TJ Sheffield, committed to Michigan State

WR Zion Steptoe, committed to Tulsa

WR Collin Sullivan, committed to Houston Christian

WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, committed to South Florida

TE Garrett Miller, committed to Texas A&M

OL Josh Kaltenberger, committed to Maryland

OL Andre Oben

OL Malachi Preciado, committed to South Alabama

Edge Nic Scourton

DL Prince Boyd Jr.

DL J.P. Deeter, committed to Arizona State

DL Sulaiman Kpaka, committed to Mississippi State

DL Jayden Scruggs

DL Khordae Sydnor, committed to Vanderbilt

LB OC Brothers, committed to UAB

LB Farrell Henderson III

LB Domanick Moon, committed to Western Michigan

LB Roman Pitre

CB Zion Gunn

CB Braxton Myers

K Julio Macias

