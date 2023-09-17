Is Purdue football tough enough to compete in the Big Ten? It better toughen up quickly

WEST LAFAYETTE − The mood was somber and the four players sitting at the podium after Purdue football suffered a 35-20 loss to Syracuse on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium didn't have much to say.

Read between the lines, though, and there's a few notable sentences that tell you where the Boilermakers are sitting through three games.

Purdue is 1-2, and the reality is the Boilermakers have probably faced three of their easiest opponents this season.

More: Grading Purdue football's 35-20 loss to Syracuse: Did offense or defense get an F?

From here on our, it's Big Ten football, a league known for its rough and rugged trench wars.

And right now, Purdue isn't tough.

Look no further than Purdue's production on when it needs to simply push a pile forward to move the chains.

Through three games, the Boilermakers are 8-for-19 on conversions of third- or fourth-and-2 or shorter, including just 2 of 6 Saturday night, which included two straight failed plays needing a yard from the 5-yard line on their opening drive.

More: Key observations from Purdue football's 35-20 loss to Syracuse

"When you’re down that tight and you’ve got a yard or less, you like to think percentage-wise you’d be able to get them, and we haven’t," Purdue coach Ryan Walters said. "We need to reevaluate the decisions I am making, and also when we decide to go for it, how we’re going about doing that because obviously it hasn’t worked in three games."

Reading between the lines: "How we're going about doing that."

After Devin Mockobee was stuffed for no gain on a run up the middle on the third-and-1 from the 5, Purdue scrapped what it's tried to do the past two weeks. Quarterback Hudson Card scrambled right on a play that looked like it was a lost cause from the beginning, then panicked and ended up fumbling. He wasn't going to pick up the first down regardless.

In the fourth quarter, Purdue again scrapped the run on a fourth down, having plenty of evidence through three games now that the line struggles to get any push in those scenarios, and attempted a pass to Deion Burks that was broken up.

"I think we’ve just got to get back to the drawing board," Card said. "We know what we’re capable of."

Purdue has shown it has the capability to march up and down the field.

But it also has minimal room for error, like seven fumbles Saturday night.

When the decibels of a 61,441 screaming fans tried to create a home field advantage for Purdue's defense, Syracuse quickly silenced them by going 7-of-12 on third downs. In two home games, Purdue's opponents are a combined 18-of-29 on third downs.

And Purdue's offense, meanwhile, can't push the defense back three feet.

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) fumbles the ball during the NCAA football game against the Syracuse Orange, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

"As soon as the ball is snapped, we’re playing in our own backfield, and that’s an issue," Walters said. "We’ve got to get creative. We’ve got to understand who we are and how we can go get a yard."

Understand who we are?

There was spring ball under this staff.

Even with some departures and additions since with player personnel, there was fall camp to understand who Purdue is.

Now the Boilermakers are three games into a season and staring at a nine-game gauntlet of Big Ten foes who will eat teams alive that can't be tough enough to push the man across from him.

"We’re close to being good," Card said Saturday night.

The words "close to being" will have to be removed from that sentence quickly with Wisconsin on its way to Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday night.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football: Are the Boilermakers tough enough to compete in Big Ten?