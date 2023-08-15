Purdue football tight ends breakdown: How will Boilers replace Payne Durham's production

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue football coaches had several concerns once the staff was assembled last winter.

One one of them was the Boilermakers' tight end situation.

Despite losing Payne Durham, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdue has a deep and talented group.

While no one can likely replicate Durham's production single-handedly, the tight ends as a whole bring a variety of skillsets the Boilermaker staff thinks can cause problems for opposing defenses.

"We were blessed to take over a pretty good tight end room and we add George (Burhenn) to it, who I think has a chance to be a really good football player, those guys are really good playmakers," Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "In this offense, they bring a ton of value because they have a really important role in the pass game and the run game."

Garrett Miller's health

Redshirt senior Garrett Miller missed the 2022 season after a right knee injury during fall camp. This fall has been about easing Miller back, but he says he's ready to go.

"The knee is doing good," Miller said Monday. "Just taking it day by day so far."

Miller's first career catch came in 2020, a 40-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 against Northwestern. In 2021, Miller caught 20 passes for 174 yards.

"He's worked extremely hard. I know he wants to be out there right now," tight ends coach Seth Doege said. "I know he's frustrated that he wants to play. Once he is cleared fully ... he is exactly where he needs and he'll be ready to play."

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Paul Piferi (89) catches a pass during football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue quarterback mindset

Redshirt senior Paul Piferi came to Purdue as a quarterback. Once Piferi realized where he was on the depth chart, the Villa Park, California native shifted to tight end.

Doege is a former standout quarterback at Texas Tech and the tight ends coach and 6-foot-5, 250-pound Piferi have found a common bond in their backgrounds.

"It's fun to coach and teach Paul because he understands spacing, concepts and he has some awareness of space in general," Doege said. "Teaching Paul is like teaching a quarterback just because obviously he's got a quarterback background. You don't necessarily have to get into the nitty gritty of the reasons why."

Multiple skillsets

Miller and Piferi are the two most experienced and likely top two options at tight end right now.

But the Boilermakers envision roles for redshirt sophomore Max Klare, redshirt freshman Drew Biber and Burhenn, a true freshman.

Ben Furtney is a former linebacker who works with tight ends and has the role of fullback, adding someone who can provide a punch in goal line situations.

There's a mix of strong blockers, catchers and route runners amongst the group.

"I feel like the coaches are trying to find a way to utilize every single one of us," Piferi said. "Every single tight end has a different kind of strong suit for them."

